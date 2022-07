This content is made possible by our sponsor; it is not written by and does not necessarily reflect the views of Engadget's editorial staff. Summer is finally here, so you might be days away from your long-awaited vacation. Now's a good time to pack your getaway essentials, and if you plan on visiting breathtaking locations, consider adding a camera to that list. The one on your smartphone should suffice for most shots, especially if you purchased a flagship model within the last few years. However, your phone can’t capture every possible angle, especially if you plan to travel solo.

ELECTRONICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO