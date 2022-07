A woman has been reunited with her diamond ring after it fell into a Massachusetts river over Fourth of July weekend. Lynn Andrews said she and her husband Ninos were spending a day on a boat at the Charlesgate Yacht Club in Cambridge on Sunday when her ring went flying out of her husband's shirt pocket, according to independent Boston television station WHDH and local ABC affiliate WCVB.

CAMBRIDGE, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO