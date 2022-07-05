ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sapakoff: Clemson, UNC, Miami must give the ACC an ultimatum, deadline

Cover picture for the articleFacing the most seismic shift in college football since the advent of the forward pass in 1906, this is no time for Clemson to look backward. The ACC was great while it lasted. From Roman Gabriel and Lawrence Taylor to Charlie Ward and Trevor Lawrence. All that incredible basketball stuff,...

DawgsDaily

Former Georgia Head Coach Returning to Sidelines

Former Georgia Football head coach Mark Richt is beloved in the city of Athens where he now resides having retired from coaching college football. Though his love, connection, and contribution to the game of football have not subsided in the years since he's left the sideline. Richt has spent several...
FanSided

No, Clemson, Florida State and more ACC teams aren’t negotiating with SEC

Social media was buzzing over Clemson, Florida State, UNC and Virginia allegedly fleeing the ACC for the SEC but the notion was quickly shot down. The college football, college basketball, and college sports world at large have been turned on its head in recent weeks, starting with USC and UCLA bolting for the Big Ten. That launched a firestorm of subsequent rumors about other programs, from the Pac-12 and otherwise, that could be the next to switch conferences (or, in Notre Dame’s case, join a conference for football).
The Spun

4-Star QB Flips Commitment From Penn State To SEC Power

In April, four-star quarterback Marcus Stokes committed to Penn State. On July 7, however, he announced that he's flipping his commitment. After taking time to think about his options, Stoke decided that he wants to play college football at Florida. "First and foremost, I am very grateful for all of...
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
NoleGameday

Former Florida State commitment makes pledge to SEC program

Recruiting dominoes are falling across the country throughout July and that doesn't apply to just rising seniors. Prospects in the 2024 class are already naming top lists or even making commitments. That's just how fast the process moves these days. On Thursday afternoon, former Florida State tight end commitment Landen...
The Game Haus

Schools the ACC Should Consider Adding

Conference realignment has been pushed into overdrive. Schools are hopping conferences, while leagues that arent the Big Ten and SEC are scrambling. The ACC is negotiating a cross-conference championship with the ACC, but also is having teams rumored to leave. They may need to add schools if some exit. Here are Schools the ACC should consider adding.
On3.com

Decision day arrives for 5-star Clemson target Peter Woods

CLEMSON — The wait is almost over for Peter Woods‘ decision. The five-star defensive lineman out of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Ala. is set to announce his commitment Friday night at 7. Woods is down to a final four of Alabama, Clemson, Florida and Jackson State, although...
The Spun

Jay Bilas Ranks His 5 Best Arenas In College Basketball

What's the best stadium in college basketball? Jay Bilas gave his top-five choices, but he couldn't pick between two locations for the first spot. When answering a fan's query on TikTok, the ESPN analyst was torn between Duke's Cameron Indoor Stadium and Kansas' Allen Fieldhouse. He placed them in a tie for No. 1, lauding their traditions and history.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Analyst predicts South Carolina will flip top UNC commit

Let the GG Jackson rumor season continue. Over the last week it has been nonstop chatter about the potential that Jackson will decommit from UNC and either reclassify to 2022 and enroll at South Carolina, or go the pro route. Despite shutting down rumors earlier this week, the chatter continues and now South Carolina has picked up a prediction to flip Jackson from North Carolina. According to On3.com recruiting analyst Jamie Shaw, the Gamecocks have a good shot at making that happen. Jackson remains the No. 1 overall prospect on the almost every major recruiting site and has even raised his play since...
247Sports

North Carolina 'could've gone to SEC,' ex-chancellor Holden Thorp says

Conference realignment is all the rage these days, particularly with college football. The North Carolina Tar Heels are a staple of the ACC, but with USC and UCLA moving to the Big Ten, and Texas and Oklahoma announcing departures from the Big 12 to the SEC prior to that, there’s no telling where big-brand schools could go next. Former UNC chancellor Holden Thorp dropped a bomb this week when joining 99.9 The Fan, saying the Tar Heels could’ve been a member of the SEC. Thorp explained the process, while he was in charge, to Joe Ovies and Joe Giglio.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clemson lands massive five-star commitment from Peter Woods

Clemson just added a huge piece to its 2023 recruiting class. In a much-anticipated decision, five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods announced on Friday evening at Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) that he is committing to Clemson, choosing the Tigers over Alabama, Florida and Jackson State. Woods is the No. 3 defensive lineman and No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 and is the second five-star to commit to Clemson, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. The 6-foot-3, 270-pounder finished his junior season with 92 tackles (26 for loss), 11 sacks, two pass breakups and one forced fumble. The Crimson Tide had long been the favorite to land the Alabama native, but since he took an official visit on June 3, the narrative began to play in Clemson’s favor. Hours before Woods’ decision, three 247Sports recruiting insiders crystal balled him to Clemson. With Woods’ pledge to defensive line coach Nick Eason and the Tigers, Clemson now has a loaded defensive line group in its 2023 class. Along with Woods, the Tigers’ have verbal commitments from four-star defensive lineman Vic Burley, four-star defensive lineman Stephiylan Green, four-star edge David Ojiegbe and four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler.
