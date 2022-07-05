ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

3 Big Things Today, July 5, 2022

By Laurie Bedord
Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

1. Direction of trade to follow latest weather maps. Grain markets were closed yesterday in observance of the Fourth of July holiday. Trade will resume at 8:30 a.m. CT this morning. On Friday, U.S. grain prices ended the day lower across the board with August soybeans dipping 50 3/4...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

Wheat posted at seasonal low at market close | Thursday, July 7, 2022

WHEAT POSTED AT A SEASONAL LOW: 3:15 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains, with July corn and soybeans closing well off the early day highs. It appears that wheat may have posted a seasonal low, which is something I watch for during the week of July 4. September corn...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat extends rebound to one-week high

* Wheat jumps for 2nd day in rebound from 4-month lows * Easing recession fears, importer activity support bounce * Corn also extends recovery soybean bounce falters (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - U.S. and European wheat futures rose by over 2% on Friday to extend a rebound from four-month lows this week, supported by easing fears of a global recession and signs of renewed importer demand. Corn also rose to move further away from a seven-month low touched this week, although soybeans turned sightly lower as a bounce from a six-month low faltered. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was up 2.4% at $8.56-1/4 a bushel by 1121 GMT, after climbing to its highest since July 1 at $8.61-1/4 earlier in the session. In Europe, September wheat on Euronext also reached a one-week high as it added to Thursday's bounce. Traders say wheat markets had become technically oversold, while the abating of investor fears of an economic recession and reports of importer activity shifted the focus back to supportive supply and demand fundamentals. Economic sentiment has improved, partly due to news of Chinese fiscal stimulus, although there was caution in financial markets following the killing of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe and ahead of monthly U.S. jobs data. "Receding macro worries, and what most would regard as too low prices, set the market up for these gains," said Robin Gore, director of agricultural strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, referring to the move in wheat prices. "We also note that estimates for Argentina's wheat planting are being cut because of continued dryness in some regions." Egypt's state grains buyer ramped up direct purchases of imported wheat this week, including a rare purchase of German wheat, sources said. There was also market chatter about China showing renewed interest in foreign wheat for possible import purchases, traders said. Grain markets will get an update on international demand from weekly U.S. export sales data at later on Friday. CBOT corn rose 1.1% to $6.03 a bushel and soybeans gained 1.2% at $13.81-3/4 a bushel. Traders were continuing to assess weather for U.S. Midwest corn and soybean crops ahead of monthly U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasts next Tuesday. Weather charts pointed to rain for parts of the Midwest in the week ahead but some zones were set to remain dry. Prices at 1121 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 856.25 19.75 2.36 770.75 11.09 CBOT corn 603.00 6.75 1.13 593.25 1.64 CBOT soy 1364.25 -1.25 -0.09 1339.25 1.87 Paris wheat 348.00 9.25 2.73 276.75 25.75 Paris maize 309.75 11.50 3.86 226.00 37.06 Paris rape 688.75 -1.25 -0.18 754.00 -8.65 WTI crude oil 102.59 -0.14 -0.14 75.21 36.40 Euro 1.01 0.00 -0.21 1.1368 -10.82 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel, Sherry Jacob-Phillips and David Evans)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat at 1-week high on Argentina crop woes, easing recession fears

SINGAPORE, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures jumped 2% and touched a one-week high on Friday, building on the previous session's rally, as easing concerns over a global recession and worries over lower production in Argentina underpinned the market. Corn and soybeans rose for a third consecutive session. FUNDAMENTALS.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat jumps over 2% as market recovers from near 5-month low

SINGAPORE, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose more than 2% on Thursday, with prices climbing for the first time in six sessions, supported by bargain-buying and concerns over lower Black Sea supplies. Corn and soybeans gained more than 1%. FUNDAMENTALS. * The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago...
AGRICULTURE
#New Economy#National Weather Service#Soybean Oil#Kluis Commodity Advisors
Agriculture Online

Supply demand for live cattle to turn bullish; decline in lean hogs positive fundamental factor

Live cattle: Supply fundamentals turn bullish in the fourth quarter. October and especially December Live Cattle are trading at a stiff premium to the August contract, and rightfully so. Third quarter beef production is expected to be up 2.1% from last year, but fourth quarter production is expected to be down 5.8%. This sets the stage for a more bullish supply tone for the fourth quarter. Lower grain prices and the potential for better pasture conditions could tighten fourth quarter production further.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Argentina's wheat-planting seen edging down due to bad weather

BUENOS AIRES, July 7 (Reuters) - Argentina's wheat-planting area for the current 2022/2023 harvesting season is estimated at 6.2 million hectares (15.3 million acres), down from the 6.3 million hectares previously estimated, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. The cut is the fourth made by the exchange since...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Evening Edition | Thursday, July 7, 2022

In tonight's Evening Edition, read the latest news about fertilizers, cattle and lean hog markets, and the wheat crops in Brazil and Argentina. The fertilizer industry is scrambling to find solutions to fertilizer prices that have been on the rise since last fall. Claire Carlson reports, however, that some farmer...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rebounds 4% as recession jitters abate

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures surged 4% on Thursday, recovering from a 4-1/2-month low a day earlier, as recession fears in financial markets eased. Soybean futures climbed 3% and corn rose 2% in their own moves away from multi-month lows touched in the previous...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME lean hogs reach highest level since April

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange lean hog futures jumped to their highest price since April on Thursday on U.S. supply concerns and strength in outside markets, brokers said. Live cattle reached a two-week high in the most-active contract, while feeder cattle futures slumped under pressure from soaring...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Europe's wheat crop set to be mixed bag after torrid weather

PARIS, July 7 (Reuters) - The European Union is heading towards a smaller wheat crop this year as drought and extreme heat shrink yields in some regions, offsetting more favourable prospects elsewhere after timely rain, a Reuters poll showed. The EU crop is being watched closely as war disrupts Ukraine's...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Grain markets close at a high for the week | Friday, July 8, 2022

GRAIN MARKETS CLOSE AT A HIGH FOR THE WEEK: 2:50 P.M. The grain markets posted strong gains with most contracts closing near the high for the day and high for the week. It certainly feels different than it did at the close on Tuesday. On Friday, September corn closed up...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

TABLE-Russia sets grain export taxes for July 13-19

July 8 (Reuters) - Russia has set out its grain export taxes for July 13-19, the agriculture ministry said. Wheat Barley Maize (Corn) July 13-19 - tax, roubles/tonne 5,558.9 3,775.9 3,075.0 - indicative price, 401.6 340.7 323.0 $/tonne July 6-12* - tax, roubles/tonne 4,635.0 3,337.6 2,196.4 - indicative price, 404.4 352.5 322.0 $/tonne June 29-July 5 - tax, $/tonne 146.1 117.5 88.7 - indicative price, $/tonne 404.0 352.5 311.8 June 22-28 - tax, $/tonne 142.0 117.5 86.5 - indicative price, $/tonne 399.4 352.5 308.6 * Revised by the agriculture ministry Russia's agriculture ministry determines the size of the duty on a weekly basis, using price indicators reported by traders. ($1 = 61.5000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Forecasters hold outlook for 2022 hurricane season steady - Colorado State

HOUSTON, July 7 (Reuters) - Forecasters at Colorado State University on Thursday held steady the number of hurricanes they expect to appear in the Atlantic during 2022. In an update to their closely watched outlook, Colorado State meteorologists said they continue to forecast 10 hurricanes, of which five are expected to be major with sustained winds above 111 miles per hour (179 km per hour), in the season that began on June 1.
COLORADO STATE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Soy up 35-40 cents, wheat up 30-35 cents, corn up 12-15 cents

CHICAGO, July 7 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Thursday. WHEAT - Up 30 to 35 cents per bushel * Short-covering, bargain buying seen supporting wheat futures after five straight days of declines pushed the most active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract to its lowest on a continuous basis since Feb. 17. * Chicago Board of Trade September soft red winter wheat futures ended the overnight trading session up 33-3/4 cents at $8.38-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery was up 30 cents at $8.81-1/2 and MGEX September spring wheat last traded 29-1/2 cents higher at $9.15-3/4. CORN - Up 12 to 15 cents per bushel * Follow-through buying expected in corn futures after market managed a higher close on Wednesday after the most-active contract sank to its lowest since Nov. 30 during the session. * Forecasts for dry weather in the U.S. Midwest through the middle of July, a critical period for crop development, adds support. * CBOT September corn futures ended overnight trading up 12-1/4 cents at $6.12 a bushel. New-crop December corn was 12 cents higher at $5.97. SOYBEANS - Up 35 to 40 cents per bushel * Strength in soyoil leads soybeans higher, with hopes for pick-up in demand from top global buyer China adding support. * CBOT August soybeans rose 37-1/2 cents to $14.84 a bushel during the overnight trading session while November soybeans were 37-1/2 cents higher at $13.60-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by David Evans)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

Brazil's Frigol gets OK to export beef to Canada, eyes U.S. approval

SAO PAULO, July 7 (Reuters) - Brazilian meatpacker Frigol received authorization to export beef to Canada from two of its plants in the northern state of Para and now awaits approval for shipments to the United States, the company said on Thursday. Privately owned Frigol is Brazil's fourth-biggest beef processor...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Britain's wheat area seen up 1% for 2022 harvest

LONDON, July 7 (Reuters) - The United Kingdom's wheat area for this year's harvest is estimated to be 1% higher than the previous season at 1.807 million hectares, according to a planting survey conducted by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB). The AHDB said the rise was partly at...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India extends grace period for sugar exports to July 20

MUMBAI, July 8 (Reuters) - India has extended by two weeks a deadline for the export of 800,000 tonnes of sugar as annual monsoon rains make it tough for many producers to move stocks from factories to ports, the government said on Friday. Mills in the world's biggest sugar producer...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-CME live cattle, feeder cattle futures slump

CHICAGO, July 8 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures eased on Friday as brokers said steady-to-lower cash prices were seen as disappointing. Feeder cattle futures also finished weaker, under pressure from climbing prices of grain used for livestock feed, brokers said. Traders kept an eye on the cash...
CHICAGO, IL

