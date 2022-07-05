ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Pro-choice supporters gather to protest against Roe v. Wade decision

By KEYC Staff
KEYC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Around 40 people gathered Monday night at Reconciliation Park in Mankato to...

www.keyc.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KEYC

Mankato family hosts a celebration of life for Amy Baker

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Inside the Morson Ario, a silent auction, raffle, and celebration of life was held for Amy Baker. “It’s been overwhelming for us. And to know how much Amy was loved and how much Amy loved everyone else brings us joy,” Amy Baker’s mother and event organizer Sherry Baker said.
MANKATO, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Mankato, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
Mankato, MN
Government
Mankato, MN
Society
KEYC

Chauvin gets 21 years for violating Floyd’s civil rights

Le Sueur River Dawgs celebrate 1,000 miles together. Meteorologist Shawn Cable has a look ahead to the weekend. KEYC News Now This Morning forecast update 7-8-22 - clipped version. Updated: 20 hours ago. More comfortable conditions welcome the weekend ahead of severe weather threat on Sunday. From bars to barbershop:...
LE SUEUR, MN
KEYC

New Infant Development Center opens as a part of Cultivate Mankato

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cultivate Mankato will open a new site to expand its infant program. The new site is called the Infant Developmental Center and it opens on July 11. It’s located inside the Christ the King building, near the Mayo Clinic Health System and Mankato Clinic hospitals.
MANKATO, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pro Choice#Protest#Abortion Issues#The Supreme Court
KEYC

Ceremony for expansion of wastewater treatment plant

OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Owatonna will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony tomorrow for the city’s wastewater treatment plant expansion project. An expansion of the plant was first started back in 2017. The city says the plant has been operating at or above its capacity for the past several years.
OWATONNA, MN
CBS Minnesota

NICU program allows dying Minnesota father to hold his newborn son at home

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. -- Time is precious. You've probably heard that phrase before. But there may be no better example than what unfolded in Prior Lake. It's a story that's tearful, yet joyful. And it started with an online date. Amanda Calvin, who was doing her residency as a pulmonary physician at the Mayo Clinic, met Rob for a drink in Red Wing.  "Gregarious is a very good word for him," she said. "He was a giant child, he saw the excitement in most things, where as we as adults kinda miss that."She remembers the exact...
PRIOR LAKE, MN
KEYC

Pick of the Litter: Hope, Muffin Top, Lil’ Grey

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This week’s pick of the litter from Blue Earth Nicollet County Humane Society is a bonded trio. Hope, Muffin Top and Lil’ Grey are three senior felines that have spent their whole lives together. They enjoy napping and cuddling in the sunshine. They’re looking...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Le Sueur River Dawgs celebrate 1,000 miles together

LE SUEUR, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s a special milestone for the Le Sueur River Dawgs. “We’ve been looking forward to this for a long time. We celebrate every hundredth or so mile as we go along the river, and it’s a big deal to us-- just to be able to be together and put 1000 miles in,” said canoeist Brian Pfarr.
LE SUEUR, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
NewsBreak
Protests
KEYC

KEYC Thursday Evening Weather Update

From bars to barbershop: How one Mankato man turned his life around. Hennis says his faith helped him turn his life around. Now, one of his goals is to help people struggling with addiction. RPD discusses recent violent crimes and shootings. Updated: 5 hours ago. Just over 1300 children under...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

Betsy-Tacy homes open their doors again

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Betsy-Tacy Society reopens its homes beginning this weekend. After more than two years of closure from COVID-19, Betsy and Tacy’s houses welcome the public to discover the historic homes in the real-life fiction of Deep Valley. These houses are based on the childhood homes...
MANKATO, MN
KEYC

MN DOT: Pay attention, slow down in work zones

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MN Dot reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention in work zones after one of their trucks was rear-ended by a semi on I-90 Wednesday. These photos show the aftermath of a recent crash on I-90 when a semi driver was cited for rear-ending a MnDOT maintenance vehicle.
MANKATO, MN
KIMT

Southern Minnesota man sent to prison for a half-pound of meth

MANKATO, Minn. – A half-pound of meth is sending a southern Minnesota man to prison. Michael Allen Smith, 38 of Mapleton, was sentenced Tuesday to five years and five months behind bars, with credit for 87 days already served. Smith pleaded guilty in June to first-degree drug possession in...
MAPLETON, MN
KEYC

Former Minnesota State Mavericks team up for goalie camp

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Des Christopher and Shari Dickerman both starred in net for the Minnesota State Mavericks in college. Now, the two are teaming up to share their knowledge of the game with those looking to take their talent to another level. “It’s fun. You learn a lot of...
MANKATO, MN
WJON

UPDATE: Case of Missing Northfield Girl Leads to Stearns County

NORTHFIELD -- The Northfield Police Department say the investigation into a missing 3-year-old has led them to a Stearns County Park. Northfield Police Chief Mark Elliott says cell phone data tracked 6-year-old Elle Ragin to Mississippi River Park shortly after she went missing on June 19th. Authorities says on June...
NORTHFIELD, MN
KEYC

Amboy woman suffers life-threatening injuries from Mankato crash

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An Amboy woman suffered life-threatening injuries following a crash in Mankato Thursday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 69-year-old Carol Jean Gramentz was traveling the wrong way on the eastbound Highway 14 ramp when the vehicle she was driving collided with a 2014 Dodge Ram that was northbound on Highway 22.
MANKATO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Flash flooding causes significant damage in Albert Lea

ALBERT LEA, Minn. -- Albert Lea residents are cleaning up after flash flooding caused significant damage Tuesday night.More than 6 inches of rain fell in two hours in the town of 18,000 people in southern Minnesota. In some areas, people waited out the storm inside businesses as their vehicles slowly became submerged in water. While the cleanup on the streets happened quickly, some homes and businesses are going to be dealing with water damage inside for a while. WCCO spoke with a homeowner, Talietha Callahan, who shared video on Facebook of motorists attempting to drive through a flooded Frank Avenue, which is on the south side of town.Callahan said it started raining around 9 p.m. and within 45 minutes, her house was surrounded by water.  She said the water got close enough to her home to ruin her garden, but she feels lucky it didn't go into her home. Callahan said the water went away within a few hours. 
ALBERT LEA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy