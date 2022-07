The annual freedom car and bike show held in downtown Culpeper returned this Fourth of July to benefit a local addiction recovery center. The car show has been going on for more than 20 years and it is the second time the Christ-Centered Addiction Restoration Services (CARS) hosted this event. Their first show was held in Culpeper last year on July 4th, but this year, organizers received the approval from Culpeper Renaissance Inc. to hold it a second time.

CULPEPER, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO