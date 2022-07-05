ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
fox5atlanta.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday...

www.fox5atlanta.com

Comments / 1

AP_001393.db8800cac70f45c99db60e4884559280.1351
4d ago

Too many fires here in my neighborhood . Some being set deliberately— perhaps; just for the INSURANCE MONEY. I am a 17- year resident. Now that whites are returning, and property values are rising enormously——suddenly every building becomes the prime target for unintended blazes of fire?!?! I am suspicious. Too many fires—too often!Ms. RAV

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WXIA 11 Alive

Driver trapped inside car after going down embankment, Atlanta Fire Rescue says

ATLANTA — A driver is trapped inside a car and rescue efforts are underway after they went down an embankment in Atlanta's Virginia-Highland neighborhood Friday evening. According to Atlanta Fire Rescue, the incident happened along Brookridge Drive NE. The location is not far from Orme Park. Crews are working to get the driver out of the car, officials said.
ATLANTA, GA
Nationwide Report

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)

31-year-old Jamecca Parris dead after a traffic accident on metro Atlanta highway; John Nichols arrested (Atlanta, GA)Nationwide Report. Authorities identified 31-year-old Jamecca Parris as the woman who lost her life following a crash that also injured her child Thursday night on metro Atlanta highway. The fatal traffic accident was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Interstate 675 northbound and Anvil Block Road [...]
ATLANTA, GA
Action News Jax

Suspect arrested after argument in meat section of Atlanta-area Walmart ends with man shot

RIVERDALE, Ga. — An argument in the meat section of an Atlanta-area Walmart erupted in gunfire Thursday, wounding one man and prompting a manhunt for another. Matthew Thomas Jr., 18, was arrested Friday and charged with aggravated assault after police said he shot a man as they argued in the Riverdale store about 15 miles south of downtown Atlanta, WSB-TV reported.
RIVERDALE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Accidents
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Accidents
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Firefighters rule apartment fire an arson

Arson investigators want to find out who caused an apartment fire that left several people homeless. It happened the Adams House Apartments on Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta. People who live there tell FOX 5 they believe it started as a domestic dispute.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daycare Center#Jewels#Accident
fox5atlanta.com

Fulton deputy removes shirt, weapons to help woman on courthouse rooftop

ATLANTA - This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255). ATLANTA – Fulton County Deputy Nicolas Reynolds was on his way home June 30 when he heard the call for help on his...
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for 2 suspects in shooting at SW Atlanta gas station

ATLANTA - A victim of a shooting at a southwest Atlanta gas station has been hospitalized in serious condition. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department tell FOX 5 that shortly before 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to reports of a person shot at a BP gas station on the 200 block of Cleveland Avenue.
ATLANTA, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Conyers resident Kelvin Usher held on murder charge in July 3 shooting

CONYERS — A man who reportedly called authorities to report the shooting of another man is being held on charges of murder and aggravated assault at the Rockdale County Jail. According to a report by the Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office, Kelvin Usher, 45, called 911 shortly after 11 p.m....
CONYERS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Two metro Atlanta siblings die during vacation in Florida

A vacation ends in disaster for an Atlanta family. A young sister and brother drowned at a popular lake in Southwest Florida. It happened on Monday just south of Fort Myers. The girl was just 13 years old. Her little brother, only seven.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy