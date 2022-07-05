Early morning fire damages NW Atlanta daycare center
ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday...www.fox5atlanta.com
ATLANTA - Crews are on the scene of a fire at a northwest Atlanta daycare early Tuesday...www.fox5atlanta.com
Too many fires here in my neighborhood . Some being set deliberately— perhaps; just for the INSURANCE MONEY. I am a 17- year resident. Now that whites are returning, and property values are rising enormously——suddenly every building becomes the prime target for unintended blazes of fire?!?! I am suspicious. Too many fires—too often!Ms. RAV
Comments / 1