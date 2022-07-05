3 dead, 10 wounded in rash of shootings across NYC overnight
NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A flurry of gun violence left 13 people shot, three fatally, across New York City overnight, including two men who were gunned down inside of a Brooklyn deli.
The wave of shootings came as fireworks echoed across the city on a warm, Fourth of July night.
“My son said, ‘Mom, that’s not firecrackers,’” one resident said after a shooting in East New York left two men dead.
The victims were among three men shot at the deli on Loring Avenue, near Drew Street, around 11:35 p.m.
A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.
A 23-year-old man was hit in the neck and died at Brookdale Hospital.
Neither of the victims have been identified pending the notification of their families.
An 18-year-old was also shot in the torso and taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was in critical condition.
A fourth man was in police custody, according to the NYPD.
A source told 1010 WINS that there may have been a dispute, as police officers found multiple firearms, some of which may have belonged to the victims.
About an hour before the East New York shooting, a 62-year-old man was killed, and two other men were wounded, by gunfire in the Belmont section of the Bronx.
The victims were shot on Prospect Avenue, near E. 187th Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m.
The 62-year-old, identified as John Edwards, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. He lived about six blocks away from the shooting scene.
A 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 26-year-old man was hit in the right arm. Both men were in stable condition, also at St. Barnabas Hospital.
No arrests have been reported in the pair of fatal shootings.
More gunplay across the city after 8 p.m. left seven other people wounded, police said.
A shooting at a playground in Rochdale, Queens, around 10:15 p.m. wounded four people—three men and a woman who are expected to survive.
In total, nearly two dozen people were shot citywide during the July 4 holiday, WABC reported.
