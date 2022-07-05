3 dead, 10 wounded in rash of shootings across NYC overnight

Three men were shot, three fatally, at a deli in East New York overnight. Photo credit Steve Burns

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- A flurry of gun violence left 13 people shot, three fatally, across New York City overnight, including two men who were gunned down inside of a Brooklyn deli.

The wave of shootings came as fireworks echoed across the city on a warm, Fourth of July night.

“My son said, ‘Mom, that’s not firecrackers,’” one resident said after a shooting in East New York left two men dead.

The victims were among three men shot at the deli on Loring Avenue, near Drew Street, around 11:35 p.m.

Two men were pronounced dead at the scene after they were shot in a deli on Loring Avenue on Monday night. The investigation continued Tuesday morning. Photo credit Roger Stern

A 21-year-old man was shot in the head and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 23-year-old man was hit in the neck and died at Brookdale Hospital.

Neither of the victims have been identified pending the notification of their families.

Crime scene tape was up outside the deli, where two men were fatally shot. Photo credit Roger Stern

An 18-year-old was also shot in the torso and taken to Brookdale Hospital, where he was in critical condition.

A fourth man was in police custody, according to the NYPD.

A source told 1010 WINS that there may have been a dispute, as police officers found multiple firearms, some of which may have belonged to the victims.

About an hour before the East New York shooting, a 62-year-old man was killed, and two other men were wounded, by gunfire in the Belmont section of the Bronx.

A 62-year-old man was shot dead on Prospect Avenue, near E. 187th Street, in the Belmont section of the Bronx. Photo credit Citizen App

The victims were shot on Prospect Avenue, near E. 187th Street, shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The 62-year-old, identified as John Edwards, was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at St. Barnabas Hospital. He lived about six blocks away from the shooting scene.

A 23-year-old man was shot in the right leg and a 26-year-old man was hit in the right arm. Both men were in stable condition, also at St. Barnabas Hospital.

No arrests have been reported in the pair of fatal shootings.

More gunplay across the city after 8 p.m. left seven other people wounded, police said.

A shooting at a playground in Rochdale, Queens, around 10:15 p.m. wounded four people—three men and a woman who are expected to survive.

In total, nearly two dozen people were shot citywide during the July 4 holiday, WABC reported.