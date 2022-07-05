ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eight hospitalized following Fourth of July Boom Island Park shooting in Minneapolis

By Mark Freie
 4 days ago

Several people were critically wounded in a shooting Monday night at Boom Island Park north of Downtown Minneapolis.

Minneapolis Park Police reported on Tuesday that eight people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out around 11:30 p.m. as crowds gathered at Boom Island to celebrate the Fourth of July despite there not being any formal Independence Day gatherings or fireworks.

The Minneapolis Police shared that after the shots were fired, the large group that had gathered in the park dispersed, many leaving prior to police arriving.

"A majority of the shooting victims later arrived at local hospitals on their own, where police were notified by the hospitals. As of early this morning, eight victims had been hospitalized, several in critical condition. At this time, the age, gender and current conditions of the victims is not available."

Monday night's shooting was part of chaotic evening that included videos shared on social media showing people shooting fireworks from inside their vehicles at people walking down the street with no police in sight.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in those incidents.

Across the river there were reports of fireworks being set off near the intersection of Washington and Portland avenues.

Police have not made any arrests in the Boom Island Park shooting.

