San Antonio, TX

1 person dead, 2 others critically injured after a rollover crash on North Side (San Antonio, TX)

 4 days ago

One person died and two others received injuries following a rollover crash Monday on North Side. As per the initial information, the fatal traffic collision took place just before 1:45 a.m. on West Woodlawn Avenue and Aganier Avenue, near Blanco Road [...]

