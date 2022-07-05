ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Stock: Should You Buy In July 2022?

By Ciro Ribeiro
 4 days ago

Amazon’s (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com Inc. Report stock price has fallen an eye-popping 39% since the beginning of this year. Investors have balked as the company has failed to address consensus growth expectations. Plus, the e-commerce giant revealed a bottom-line loss during its most recent first-quarter earnings release.

However, even as many investors seem to be bailing on Amazon, Wall Street remains faithful. Analysts believe that those who wait patiently will be rewarded with massive gains: according to TipRanks, the average target price on AMZN is $177, implying a 69% upside.

So, might July be the month when Amazon finally gets its groove back?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4ZwD_0gV6PyQ400
Figure 1:  Amazon Stock: Should You Buy In July 2022? Unsplash

AMZN Optimism Might Have to Wait a Little Longer

By the start of 2022, analysts across Wall Street were worried about how inflation would play out through the year.

Better-than-expected sales during the 2021 holiday season and reassurances from the Fed may have misled many investors into thinking inflation would be transitory. Indeed, even at the end of 2021, Wall Street’s expectations were high. Plenty of firms, such as Goldman Sachs, Wells Fargo, and Bank of America, picked AMZN as their top stock in the internet space for 2022. Analysts were convinced inflation would hold back the retail industry for the first half of the year but that e-commerce would be back on track by Q3 and 4.

Now, July is here, and many Amazon bulls are pinning their hopes on Prime Day instead. Others are looking to gains in Amazon’s AWS’ and advertising segments, which are poised to grow and are less likely to suffer the direct impact of the macroeconomic scenario.

Still, strong market headwinds may wear down the enthusiasm of even the cheeriest Amazon optimists.

Winter Is Coming

The fact that Wall Street’s bull case didn’t come to fruition is not the biggest issue with Amazon. Rather, the problem is that the bear case turned out to be far worse than most expected. Inflation has been more persistent than analysts projected, and markets have been tense, to say the least. The question on many investors’ minds: how hawkish will the Fed’s monetary policy become to compensate for its quantitative easing during the pandemic?

Further rate hikes will trim the premium potential the equities market is able to offer over government treasuries. That is bad news for the S&P 500 index, but even worse for the growth-driven, tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite - and by extension, Amazon stock.

Is the Long-Term Picture Any Better?

As inflation approaches highs not seen since 1973, plenty seem to be taking on a “world-is-ending” outlook. Some leading investors are concerned the markets are headed for a crash from which they’ll never fully recover. But this fearful atmosphere could be the perfect environment for more risk-friendly investors that wish to buy the dip on Amazon.

Here’s why: although inflationary pressures might last longer than expected, they are not sticking around forever. Meanwhile, Amazon has nearly half of the US online retail market, a third of cloud computing industry revenues, and an expanding advertising business that is already larger than YouTube.

The Seattle-based titan’s stock is likely to regain momentum as the company jumpstarts revenue expansion and recovers its margins.

