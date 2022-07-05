ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Tribit Stormbox Blast review

By Becky Scarrott
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tribit Stormbox Blast is an unsubtle hunk of a speaker that bursts in all lights blazing, but listen rather than look and it opens out to reveal delicate sonic talents of models three times the price. Open, textured, emotive music can be yours here, as long as you can bear...

www.techradar.com

TechRadar

TickTick review

If you’re looking for a to-do-list app that’s easy to use and has many features, TickTick is an ideal choice. The app helps you organize your schedule meticulously to increase productivity. It has wide compatibility and is easy to use. The main drawback of the platform is its weak customer service.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Seeed Studio J1020 review

The Seeed Studio J1020 is a small but powerful unit with enough processing power to solve tough AI tasks. It also serves well as a basic desktop replacement with its 4GB/16GB configuration and low-power usage. Pros. +. Small. +. Low power. +. Lots of communication interfaces. +. Passive cooling. Cons.
SMALL BUSINESS
TechRadar

Should you buy a GoPro during Amazon Prime Day?

Despite increasingly hot competition from waterproof smartphones and the likes of Insta360, GoPros are still a byword for action cameras. But should you still buy one in 2022, and are there likely to be any big discounts during this week's Amazon Prime Day deals?. We've crunched together our in-depth testing...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Netflix will host Johnny Depp's movie return

Netflix will play host to Johnny Depp's first new movie in over two years. Depp, who has spent the vast majority of 2022 engaged in a difficult legal battle with his ex-wife Amber Heard, has not made a feature film since Minamata, a drama released in 2020. He is now confirmed to star in La Favorite, where he will play French monarch King Louis XV.
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

5 cheap laptop deals to watch out for on Prime Day

With Amazon Prime Day now just a few days away, it’s worth holding fire on buying a laptop right now. In previous years, we’ve seen some pretty great laptop deals pop up during Prime Day – and not just from Amazon, either. While the huge online retailer has a big selection of laptops on offer, the likes of Dell and Walmart also host their own sales to coincide with Amazon’s sales, so if you know where to look, you could bag yourself an excellent bargain.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Amazon launches Alexa Originals - What's is it? How to get it on your device?

Listening to music on Alexa is a popular feature on the device. Customers, on an average request Alexa to play over 21.6 Lakh songs every day. As it happens, preference for music created by independent artists has increased significantly. On Amazon Prime Music, the average monthly plays for songs by independent music artists have increased by 37% in the same time frame.
CELL PHONES
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
TechRadar

Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon

Heads up, UK gamers. The Nintendo Switch OLED just dropped to its lowest ever price at Amazon UK. This is one of the better early gaming Prime Day deals we've seen so far. Right now, you can pick up the Nintendo Switch OLED for just £284 at Amazon UK (opens in new tab). It's a small discount of £25.99 off the usual £309.99 retail price, but one that's well worth a look if you want to get Nintendo's premium console for less.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

LG C2 OLED TV drops to just £999 in this Prime Day-beating early TV deal

Well, if you've been waiting for Amazon Prime Day to make a new TV purchase, your wait may be over, because this deal on the LG C2 OLED TV at Currys might be exactly what you're looking for. You can currently get up to £500 off the C2 by combining a discount with a £100 code at checkout – this means that the ground-breaking new 42-inch LG C2 is now just £999 at Currys (opens in new tab).
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Still on Verizon 3G? You might be getting a new, free phone

Verizon's 3G CDMA network will shut down on December 31, 2022, but the carrier revealed it's handing out free phones to the users who stayed on the old connection standard. These new phones (opens in new tab) work on the current 4G LTE network and aren't anything fancy, just basic flip phones. There are three phones available: the Orbic Journey V (opens in new tab) (retail value $99.99), the TCL FLIP Pro (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99), and the Nokia 2720 V Flip (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99). With phones this basic, don’t expect a whole lot out of them. Although the Nokia phone does have Google Assistant and YouTube apps, so that’s at least something.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Volkswagen gets into global EV battery business - Fed up with Asian supply chain

Auto major Volkswagen, which is making a concerted bid to become an EV maker, is, however, constrained by the fact that it is dependent on battery suppliers in Asia. In the event, the German automaker is ploughing in billions of dollars into its electric vehicle battery cell production and become self-reliant on the important component of EVs.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

MacBook Air with M2 goes on pre-order starting today in India

The pre-booking of Apple’s latest MacBook Air will start today and the shipments of this new laptop will start from July 15 onwards. According to Apple’s website, users will be able to pre-order the new MacBook Air starting at 5.30 pm today via Apple’s website. This new...
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Prime Day Garmin predictions: The deals and discounts we expect to see

Although Amazon Prime Day technically doesn't take place until the 13th and 14th of July, the early Prime Day deals have begun in earnest. It's a great opportunity to save yourself a packet across all technology deals, including Garmin. Perennially popular among fitness fans, the best Garmin watches are likely...
ELECTRONICS

