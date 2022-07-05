Tribit Stormbox Blast review

Verizon's 3G CDMA network will shut down on December 31, 2022, but the carrier revealed it's handing out free phones to the users who stayed on the old connection standard. These new phones (opens in new tab) work on the current 4G LTE network and aren't anything fancy, just basic flip phones. There are three phones available: the Orbic Journey V (opens in new tab) (retail value $99.99), the TCL FLIP Pro (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99), and the Nokia 2720 V Flip (opens in new tab) (retail value $79.99). With phones this basic, don’t expect a whole lot out of them. Although the Nokia phone does have Google Assistant and YouTube apps, so that’s at least something.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO