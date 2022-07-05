ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seen Him Or This Car? Silver Alert Issued For Missing Long Island Man

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Gary V. DeCraine Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police

A Long Island man has gone missing and authorities are asking the public's help in locating him.

Suffolk County Police have issued a Silver Alert for the man who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease.

Gary V. DeCraine, 75, was last seen leaving his residence, located on Spangle Drive in North Babylon, at approximately 6:45 p.m. on Monday, July 4, said police.

DeCraine was driving a 2021 silver Honda Civic hatchback with New York State license plate KKM3049. He sometimes drives to area gas stations to purchase lottery tickets, police said.

He is described as being 5-foot-7, 120 pounds with blond hair and an unshaven face.

He is missing part of the middle finger on his left hand, police noted.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a cranberry-colored polo shirt.

Anyone with information on St. Georges’s location is asked to call 911 or the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

As a reminder, Silver Alert is a program implemented in Suffolk County that allows local law enforcement to share information with media outlets about individuals with special needs who have been reported missing.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Comments / 5

C. Vanessa
4d ago

I hope they find him alive and well. They should have, readily available, bracelets with GPS tracking on them for Alzhiemers victims and people with other diseases where the victims can take off from their place of residence.

#Long Island#Silver Alert#Suffolk County Police#Island Man#Honda#The Second Squad#Daily Voice
