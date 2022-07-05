ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Iowa City man charged with Domestic Assault from June incident

By jhunter
KCJJ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn Iowa City man who allegedly strangled the woman he was staying with was arrested after the woman contacted authorities. Police say the woman told them the incident occurred sometime on the 7th of...

www.1630kcjj.com

KCJJ

Waterfront Hy-Vee arsonist given suspended sentence

An Iowa City arsonist has been given a suspended sentence. 56-year-old Douglas Johnson of Plum Street entered guilty pleas to two charges on Friday. According to Iowa Courts Online, Johnson reached a plea deal with prosecutors that included a two-year suspended sentence on a 3rd Degree Criminal Mischief charge and a one-year suspended sentence on a 1st Degree Arson charge. Johnson was also fined $1,285.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Williamsburg altercation continues at Coralville hotel, leading to Parnell man’s arrest

An altercation that started in Iowa County continued at a Coralville hotel Friday night, leading to the arrest of a Parnell man. Coralville Police were called to the Country Inn and Suites By Radisson on Heartland Place just after 6:30pm for a fight in progress. Arriving officers say they met 25-year-old Jack Hooper of Hendricks Street outside the hotel. Witnesses told investigators that Hooper’s victim was inside bleeding from the face.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man arrested for assault twice in two days

An Iowa City man has arrested for assault twice in two days this week. Police say the first incident occurred the 4th of July at 11:22 am. 57-year-old David Snyder of Cross Park Avenue is reportedly seen on video at his apartment complex grabbing the male victim’s head and banging it against a door. Later in the day, Snyder allegedly approached the same victim and tried to get the victim to fight him by yelling and swearing at him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids woman facing over two dozen charges related to identity theft

A Cedar Rapids woman has been arrested and faces over two dozen charges relating to identity theft. In a release from Cedar Rapids Police, the case began last November when investigators were notified by an outside agency that a victim’s identity was used by 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith with the intent to defraud. Smith is alleged to have assumed the identities of several people, some with similar names, throughout the country.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man accused in forgery case

An Iowa City man wanted after a forgery incident in November has been taken into custody. According to the criminal complaint, the victim was approached by 23-year-old Eric Flowers of Davis Street, who told her that he needed to cash some checks but not having his own bank account to do so. Flowers allegedly offered the woman some money if she would help him.
IOWA CITY, IA
KBUR

Iowa City man threatens to kill self, others with homemade bombs, machete

Iowa City, IA- Iowa City police have released details regarding the arrest of a man Tuesday, July 5th, who they say planted bombs and threatened to kill others and himself. Radio Iowa reports that, according to multiple broadcast reports, incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
Radio Iowa

Iowa City man facing several charges including terrorism

Iowa City police are now releasing details about Tuesday’s arrest of a man they say planted two bombs and threatened to kill himself and others. Multiple broadcast reports say incendiary devices were found at the GuideLink Center, which provides mental health services, and at the College of Public Health building on the University of Iowa campus.
IOWA CITY, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Woman Facing 25-Charges For ID Theft, Fraud

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids has been arrested on more than two dozen charges, including theft, forgery, identity theft, and money laundering. Police say 44-year-old Jennifer Lynn Smith is accused of assuming the identities of several people from around the United States. Police say Smith set up bank accounts, bought cars and set up utilities in the names of others.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Vinton man sentenced to federal prison for distributing meth

VINTON, Iowa (KCRG) - 55-year-old Chad Allen Havens was sentenced to more than six years in federal prison after pleading guilty to two counts of distributing methamphetamine. Court documents show that on three occasions between May and September 2021, Havens distributed approximately 4 ounces of ice methamphetamine. Havens was sentenced...
VINTON, IA
iheart.com

Cedar Rapids Teen Accused Of Killing Parents Has A Court Date

(Cedar Rapids, Iowa) -- A Cedar Rapids teen accused of killing his parents has a court date set. Orton is charged with two counts of murder for killing his mother, 41-year-old Misty Scott Slade, and his father 42-year-old Casey Orton on October 14th, 2021. Police officers arrived at the home,...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
superhits106.com

Drug Dealer Will Go To Prison For Over 5 Years

A drug dealer from Dubuque has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison. 37 year old Kevin Kautman was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids to five years and six months in prison after previously pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance. He must serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. A release says that law enforcement officials executed a search warrant on Kautman’s Elm Street residence in December 2020 and found a pistol, a stolen shotgun, ammunition, more than 15 grams of methamphetamine, counterfeit money, digital scales, marijuana and other narcotic-related items in his bedroom.
DUBUQUE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City man wanted on warrants arrested Sunday

An Iowa City man wanted on warrants for drug possession and interference with official acts was spotted and arrested Sunday. An officer spotted 32-year-old Adam Vanourney of Amhurst Street on a bike in the 1600 block of South First Street at approximately 8 pm. The officer activated his lights and siren to make a traffic stop, but Vanourney allegedly continued to peddle away. The officer followed him until he got off his bike and hid behind a vehicle. Vanourney was quickly found and arrested.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Coralville Police announce funeral arrangements for officer who died on duty Sunday

The Coralville Police Department has announced funeral arrangements for Sergeant John Williams, who died due to a medical incident while on duty Sunday. Visitation services will be held Sunday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. Funeral services are scheduled to take place Monday at 10:00 a.m. Both events will take place at Grace Community Church located at 2707 Dubuque Street NE in North Liberty.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Coralville man faces decades in prison after search warrant turns up drugs

A Coralville man was taken into custody on warrants relating to a search of his home earlier this year. On February 14th at approximately 2 am, investigators executed a search warrant at the Holiday Road residence of 37-year-old Setra Summerall, a convicted felon. The search located several types of narcotics, which were tested and came back positive for amphetamines, ecstasy, oxycodone, marijuana, THC cartridges, and psilocin. A semi-automatic rifle was also in plain view in Summerall’s bedroom.
CORALVILLE, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City Police investigating weekend shooting

Iowa City Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shooting that occurred over the holiday weekend. Officers were called to Shamrock Place Saturday night just after 8:30 on reports of multiple shots fired. Arriving police found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons. A release...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Police respond to shots fired incident Iowa City

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Saturday at 8:34 pm, Iowa City Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired on Shamrock Place. Crews on scene found one adult man was hit by gunfire and taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Officers found evidence of shots fired from multiple weapons.
IOWA CITY, IA

Community Policy