CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Farmer scored the tying run on a wild pitch and Nick Senzel hit a game-ending single as the Cincinnati Reds rallied in the 10th inning for another walk-off win, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 5-4 Saturday. A day after scoring the winning run on a 10th-inning balk, the Reds posted their fourth walk-off victory in their last eight games. They had none in their first 77 games. “I just wanted to get a hit and go home,” Senzel said. Cincinnati has won three straight games for the first time since June 12-14.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 24 MINUTES AGO