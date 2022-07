Barcelona director Jordi Cruyff has confessed the change of ownership at Chelsea has got in the way of their pursuits of defenders Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta. Interest from Barcelona in the two Spaniards is nothing new and the previous Chelsea chiefs had been open to offloading both, with a gentleman's agreement with Azpilicueta that he would be sold if he asked for the move.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO