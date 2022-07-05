ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kenmore, NY

Fire breaks out Tuesday at Kenmore apartment building

2 On Your Side
2 On Your Side
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

KENMORE, N.Y. — Early Tuesday morning, residents of the Kenmore Village Apartments received an early wake up call by maintenance and firefighters. According to residents, around 4:30 a.m. they were being woken up...

www.wgrz.com

Comments / 1

 

WGRZ TV

Man listed in critical condition after Niagara Falls shooting

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — A 28-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot early Saturday morning in Niagara Falls. The man was found laying on the ground outside a 7-Eleven at Pine Avenue and 15th Street when officers arrived at 5:15 a.m. The Niagara Falls Police Department said the man was shot multiple times outside the store.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
nyspnews.com

Youngstown man arrested for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

On July 7, 2022 at 09:14 pm, Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested Jason A. Antonucci, 38 of Youngstown, NY for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On June 03, 2022 at 06:37 pm, Troopers were dispatched to Creek Road in the town of Porter for a complaint of an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Further investigation revealed the complainants motor vehicle was taken by Antonucci without the owner’s consent. The motor vehicle was later located in the city of Niagara Falls. Antonucci was arrested and transported to SP Niagara for processing.
YOUNGSTOWN, NY
Kenmore, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Kenmore, NY
2 On Your Side

14-year-old from Buffalo arrested for allegedly stealing vehicles

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — A 14-year-old from Buffalo was arrested early Saturday morning in Niagara County for allegedly stealing a vehicle. Home cameras in the Town of Wheatfield captured footage of suspects going through unlocked vehicles and garages, according to New York State Police. A report of a suspicious vehicle in the area had also been made.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

14 year old arrested for stealing vehicles

On July 9, 2022 at 4:00 A.M., Troopers out of SP Niagara arrested a 14-year-old from Buffalo, NY for Grand Larceny 3rd degree and Unlawful Fleeing 3rd degree. On July 9, 2022, Troopers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the town of Wheatfield, NY. Further investigation revealed that home cameras were able to capture footage of unidentified suspects going though vehicles that were unlocked and possibly opening residence garage doors. Troopers patrolled the area and observed two vehicles that did not stop at an intersection and attempted a traffic stop. Both vehicles fled and ultimately crashed. The occupants fled on foot and the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene and located and detained the 14-year-old. The 14-year-old was arrested and processed at SP Niagara. The vehicles occupied by the suspects were found to be stolen.
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 4 Buffalo

79-year-old pronounced dead after Warsaw fire

WARSAW, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 79-year-old man was pronounced dead at Wyoming County Community Hospital after crews responded to a fire in Warsaw. Shortly after 4 a.m. Wednesday, multiple fire companies made their way to the second-floor apartment on Murray Street where the person living there was trapped inside.
WARSAW, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Crime Stoppers WNY Is Offering A $5,000 Reward For This Man [Photo]

Crime Stoppers Western New York is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest or indictment of a man wanted in connection to a shooting on Niagara Street. The shooting took place on September 6, 2020, at 1516 Niagara Street. The location is home of Taqueria Ranchos La Delicias restaurant. No other details about the shooting or the suspect are currently available.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Attica corrections officer who mocked Tops shooting victims retires

ATTICA, N.Y. — A state corrections officer who mocked the victims of the Tops Market mass shooting on social media has retired. Gregory Foster II had been awaiting a disciplinary hearing after he was placed on unpaid leave. The New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed Foster's retirement with a statement on Friday night.
ATTICA, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo Police release bodycam footage in Kente Bell case

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have released bodycam footage of a police-involved shooting from March 29, 2022. Kente Bell, who is partially paralyzed from a previous shooting, was the subject of what began as a traffic stop for tinted windows and an expired registration near the foot of West Ferry. That eventually turned into a wild police chase lasting 20 minutes, and traversing several city neighborhoods, with Bell allegedly firing at police and police firing back.
BUFFALO, NY
wutv29.com

Batavia Police: Missing man found

Batavia, N.Y. — UPDATE: Tyler Gulisano has been located. ORIGINAL STORY: Police are looking for a missing man who's believed to be "in an altered mental state." Tyler Gulisano was last seen early Wednesday morning leaving the Sisters of Charity Hospital in Buffalo. A family member reported receiving a...
BATAVIA, NY
2 On Your Side

45-year-old man killed in motorcycle crash on I-190

BUFFALO, N.Y. — New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened early Thursday morning in the City of Buffalo. Deputies were called to the I-190 northbound at the Elm Street ramp (exit six) around 3 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, deputies say Shawn M....
BUFFALO, NY
