The U.K.'s Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, will resign as leader of the Conservative Party today. That's according to reports in the British media. But Johnson might try to stay on as caretaker prime minister for a few months until a new Conservative leader is selected. Over the past 48 hours, Johnson has faced mounting pressure to step down in the face of yet another political scandal. More than 50 members of his own government resigned, saying they could no longer serve under him as prime minister. We're expecting a public statement from Johnson outside his residence, 10 Downing Street, relatively soon. In the meantime, Willem Marx - reporter Willem Marx joins us now from London to bring us the latest. Hi, Willem. Are you with us?

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO