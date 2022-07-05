ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Townsend, TN

East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

 4 days ago

The Walkers Catfish Cabin and BBQ restaurant in Townsend caught fire Monday night, according to officials with the...

Two injured in crash on Tellico Lake

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are injured after two personal water crafts collided at Tellico Lake according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency. The accident occurred near Clubhouse Point. Both individuals were taken to the UT Medical Center. The TWRA is investigating what led up to the crash. While no fatalities have been reported […]
Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC

Those with information are asked to call 911 or 865-215-4010. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. The individuals are scheduled to appear in Blount County General Sessions Court at 9 a.m. on July 11. Terror in the Woods returns to Ijams Nature Center...
Knox Co. sheriff: Man hospitalized following Rocky Hill shooting

Assisted living facility hosting Christmas in July, collecting items for seniors. Those wanting to donate can drop items off at the Morning Pointe location at 9649 Westland Drive. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. The individuals are scheduled to...
Truck Crashes Through Blount Co. Garage

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said there were four vehicles involved in the crash Thursday night. Truck hits Blount Co. home. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Officials with the Blount Co....
Ben Cathey's forecast

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC. Multiple agencies responded to the single-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. Those with information are asked to call 911 or 865-215-4010. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 8 hours ago. |
KPD: Parents of children found walking alone located

Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC. Multiple agencies responded to the single-car crash that occurred Friday afternoon. 3 suspects caught cutting catalytic converter from Blount Co. church van, sheriff says. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The individuals are scheduled to appear in Blount County General...
White Pine Fire responds to vehicle-train accident

White Pine, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the White Pine Fire Department responded to a call involving a crash between a vehicle and a train Thursday morning. The crash happened at the railroad crossing near Main Street around 6 a.m., officials said. They are also asking others to take alternate routes.
Truck hits Blount Co. home

Baby Harrison and Evan are home and healthy after live saving work from the Seymour Volunteer Fire Department. A family in Blount County is thankful to be okay after a super-duty truck crashed through their garage addition and drove away from the scene. Multi-vehicle crash closes I-40 East. Updated: 6...
Rockwood Police investigating motorcycle crash after it fled from HPD Thursday evening

Gateway Avenue at Strang Street in Rockwood was partially blocked off due to a motorcycle versus car accident on Thursday evening during a heavy rain shower. The accident happened just before 7:00 and according to sources a male and female on the motorcycle fled from Harriman police, then Rockwood police noticed the cycle traveling into town, attempted to pull it over when it sideswiped another vehicle at Strang Street and crashed. Both the male and female were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and face numerous charges. It’s unknown if the cycle contacted either one of the Rockwood or Harriman police cars as The THP was sent to assist in the investigation. We reached out to RPD today and they said the report hasn’t been approved by the State and sent back to them for release at this time.
Body found in Morgan County: TBI, Sheriff investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A body was found Thursday inside a house in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road in Lancing according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and TBI are investigating what lead to the death of the woman. She has been identified as 50-year-old Julia Manning.
Knoxville doctor working in research for RSV vaccine

According to KPD, there are at least eight incident reports of car break-ins in the Fourth and Gill neighborhood. Whitney Heins is a running coach and mother of two kids. Firetruck flips off road in Wears Valley, one taken to UTMC. Updated: 12 hours ago. Multiple agencies responded to the...
TBI: Woman’s body found in Morgan Co. residence; investigation ongoing

MORGAN CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A woman’s body was found in a Lancing residence Thursday, prompting an investigation by the state and local officials. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents and Morgan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence in the 100 block of Shady Grove Road on Thursday. The body was identified as Julia Manning, 50.
Cause of South Knox County house fire under investigation

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Crews with the Rural Metro Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1029 Brown Rd. in South Knox County Wednesday night. Crews faced serious water issues, according to RMFD Spokesperson Jeff Bagwell. “Once arriving at the address, crews could barely see the fire,” Bagwell said....
KCSO: Man wounded in shooting at vacant home on Northshore Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a shooting sent one person to the hospital with serious wounds in West Knox County. The shooting happened at a vacant home on South Northshore Drive in the Rocky Hill neighborhood around 1:30 a.m. Friday between Myart Lane and Wright's Ferry Road.
