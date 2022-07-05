East Tennessee firefighter killed while directing traffic

Gateway Avenue at Strang Street in Rockwood was partially blocked off due to a motorcycle versus car accident on Thursday evening during a heavy rain shower. The accident happened just before 7:00 and according to sources a male and female on the motorcycle fled from Harriman police, then Rockwood police noticed the cycle traveling into town, attempted to pull it over when it sideswiped another vehicle at Strang Street and crashed. Both the male and female were taken to UT Medical Center by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries and face numerous charges. It’s unknown if the cycle contacted either one of the Rockwood or Harriman police cars as The THP was sent to assist in the investigation. We reached out to RPD today and they said the report hasn’t been approved by the State and sent back to them for release at this time.

ROCKWOOD, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO