ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

‘We will never be fully vaccinated against COVID’: Canadians may be required to get booster shot every 9 months

By Sophie Mellor
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MvlqP_0gV6Oysv00
Canadians may soon required to get booster shot every 9 months Getty Images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

As masks, travel restrictions, and COVID testing fade into the past, one aspect of the pandemic may stick around for quite some time: vaccines.

Canadian Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos said Canadians may soon be required to get a booster shot every nine months for the foreseeable future to protect against new variants of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Speaking to reporters, Duclos said Canadians who got a shot last summer are no longer "up to date," and should now roll up their sleeves for another booster.

“The virus evolves and Omicron made us aware we will never be fully vaccinated against COVID-19,” Duclos continued, adding that as our immunity evolves, “we have to maintain our vaccinations up to date.”

According to local media Toronto Sun, when Duclos was asked if there would be a return of a vaccine mandate for boosters in the fall, he didn't dismiss the idea, replying, “We must continue to fight against COVID.”

"We want to be prepared for next fall, and that requires an up-to-date vaccination which is based on the nine months," he added.

Duclos’ message was mostly directed at the Canadians who have yet to receive their very first booster. While 81% of Canada’s population has had two shots of the COVID-19 vaccine, only around 49% had a third dose as of June 19, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

The health agency recommended in a June 29 report that boosters be offered to all people between the ages of 12 and 64, regardless of the number of booster doses they have previously received.

“Cases of COVID-19, including associated hospitalizations and deaths, are currently declining in Canada. However, the likelihood, timing, and severity of a future wave of COVID-19 is uncertain,” the health agency said in a release.

Canada's chief public health officer Theresa Tam said that the number of COVID-19 cases in Canada is currently stable, but officials are bracing for a resurgence in late summer and early fall as a wave of immune-evasive variants like the BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron sweep the country just before respiratory virus season arrives.

In the U.S., the Center for Disease Control advises all people above the age of 5 to get their first booster shot, according to the agency’s booster guidance website, but has so far not advised a fourth shot for people below the age of 50 unless they are immunocompromised.

The last guidance came in May 2022, and said that “a second booster may be more important in the fall of 2022, or if a new vaccine for a future COVID-19 variant becomes available.”

Comments / 292

impeach Brandon fjb
4d ago

and before you sheep get your panties up in a twist I know this is Canada but people like me have been saying since the beginning that something like this was going to happen and all you sheep were like where's your virology degree and all these other degrees and we were called conspiracy theorists well like I said in the past you don't need any degrees to know that this is going to happen it's just common sense and research and understanding what's actually going on and unless these Democrats are removed from office and fauci is dethroned it's only a matter of time before this happens in the us as well

Reply(9)
145
Hanz2020
3d ago

Us "conspiracy theorists" have been saying the very phrase in the headline for months. You will never be fully vaccinated against covid. Add it to the list of supposed conspiracy theories that turned out to just be facts that were ahead of their times.

Reply(1)
73
Kenneth Doran
3d ago

WOW, Canada has gone full insane, doing the same thing over and over and expecting different results. plus with the latest news being covered up comming out of NSW Australia concerning extremely high death rates of 3 and 4 dosed people...

Reply
53
Related
Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
Fortune

How long is your COVID vaccine good for? You can soon find out, thanks to a new test that informs patients of their immunity’s ‘magnitude and duration’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Until recently, it’s been nearly impossible to say. Immunity, whether from vaccine or prior infection, is thought to wane after three or four months, but it varies by person. That knowledge is based on what’s known about typical antibody response—but antibodies are only half of the picture.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Booster#Covid 19 Vaccine#Canadians#Fortune Features#Omicron
Daily Mail

Teacher's life claims her life is 'ruined' after developing a dangerous blood condition a month after getting a Covid vaccine - and she lost her job too thanks to mandates

An Australian teacher says her life has 'essentially been ruined' after developing a blood disorder a month after getting a Covid vaccine, something she blames on the jab. Bek Bickerton, from Queensland, claims she experienced side effects after receiving her first Pfizer shot in October last year and was then barred from work after refusing to get her second dose.
EDUCATION
TheDailyBeast

This May Be the COVID Variant Scientists Are Dreading

COVID-19 cases are increasing again in the United Kingdom, potentially signaling a future surge in infections in the United States and other countries. A pair of new subvariants of the dominant Omicron variant—BA.4 and BA.5—appear to be driving the uptick in cases in the U.K. Worryingly, these subvariants seem to partially dodge antibodies from past infection or vaccination, making them more transmissible than other forms of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Travel Restrictions
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Canada
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Covid Testing
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Engineer, 27, died from blood clot on brain days after first Covid jab, inquest hears

A 27-year-old engineer died from a blood clot on his brain days after his first Covid jab, an inquest has been told.Jack Last died on 20 April 2021, exactly three weeks after he was given a coronavirus vaccine on 30 March.An inquest heard he suffered headaches and vomiting a week after having the jab, the BBC reported.A CT scan was carried out on 10 April, which revealed Mr Last had a cerebral venous sinus thrombosis - a blood clot.He had surgery and treatment but died at Addenbrooke’s Hospital on 20 April last year.Mr Last, from Stowmarket, Suffolk, enjoyed canyoning and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newsweek

What Putin Has Said About Russia Taking Back Alaska

Russian officials have recently made statements threatening to reclaim Alaska, which the U.S. bought from Russia in 1867, but it's possible President Vladimir Putin isn't interested. In 2014, during his annual Q&A with Russian citizens, Putin was asked about taking back the territory. Questioner Faina Ivanovna told him it's something...
POLITICS
Fortune

A city of 650,000 had zero COVID deaths until Sunday. Omicron’s most transmissible subvariant yet finally overtook its defenses

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Macau, a semiautonomous region off the coast of southern China known for its casinos, recorded its first-ever deaths from COVID-19 after two elderly people with underlying conditions—a 100-year-old and a 94-year-old—succumbed to the disease on Sunday. The deaths break Macau's streak of being one of the only cities on earth to not record a death from COVID-19 since the pandemic broke out two and a half years ago and went on to kill 6.3 million people around the world. Globally, 1,500 people are still dying from COVID-19 daily.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Revyuh - Latest Breaking News

A Common Vitamin Turned Out To Be Far More Valuable – For “Any Medical Cause”

The finest and the brightest in Silicon Valley are increasingly focused on finding ways to improve human lifespan. But according to research, boosting longevity can be accomplished without being on the cutting edge. According to Doctor Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, getting adequate vitamins may reduce your risk of dying from “any medical cause” by a shocking 57%.
HEALTH
Inc.com

Elon Musk Isn't Just Warning of a U.S. Recession--He's Using the Simple 'PPP Strategy' to Weather It

Elon Musk has been adamant that a recession is inevitable--and near, as many others from Bill Gates to Jamie Dimon have suggested. While others spin their wheels, Musk and his fellow luminaries are preparing for what's to come. In doing so, they are gaining the traction they need to forge on through the incoming economic storm, and come out the other side unweathered.
ECONOMY
AOL Corp

Still Testing Positive for COVID-19 After 10 Days? What to Know

There's a new crop of omicron subvariants circulating around the country, and they seem to be extending our current COVID-19 wave. That's why at-home rapid antigen tests are still an important tool in keeping yourself and your community safe. But the results from rapid tests — and how to act on them — can also be confusing, especially if you're still testing positive late in your infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fortune

Fortune

156K+
Followers
7K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy