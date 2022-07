Nick Kyrgios violated the competition’s apparel rule and was seen wearing the Air Jordan 1 Low in “Cardinal” Red/Gold to Wimbledon,. During his post-match interview, Kyrgios found himself in hot water when being asked why he opted to wear all-white attire. “Because I do what I want. I just like wearing my Jordans.” he said. “No, I’m not above the rules, I just like wearing my Jordans. I’ll wear some Triple Whites tomorrow.”

TENNIS ・ 1 DAY AGO