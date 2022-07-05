As a Wisconsin resident, I vow: The Southwest will never get our Mississippi River water

I recently saw a letter to your paper indicating that routing water from the Mississippi River will fill Lake Powell in a year. Let's be really clear here. As a resident of Wisconsin, a state that borders the river, let me say: This is never gonna happen.

What states in the Southwest have failed to do is curtail growth and agriculture that is, of course, water-driven. Measures to conserve water are now being implemented because it's become imperative.

We can't have our cake and eat it too. People think they should be able to live anywhere they want, even if it's a desert environment. This drought has been in place 20-plus years. I'm sure the Great Lakes are being eyed as well.

Think again before any Southwestern states believe they can take water from another part of the country.

Margaret Melville, Cedarburg, Wisconsin

Lupine Plaza decision shows need for five council districts in Palm Desert

Despite the objections and concerns of local businesses, the Palm Desert City Council appears determined to spend $4 million in general fund reserve dollars to construct a plaza for food, drinks and special events on Lupine Lane. No surprise the project is just off El Paseo, which seems to be the headquarters of four of the five members of the city council. The residents of the rest of Palm Desert must be so proud that their tax dollars are going to another project to support this shopping district.

I cannot believe the rest of Palm Desert doesn't also need similar spaces for pedestrian plazas, using "high-end materials" for street parks to serve residents. Fat chance of any studies for the rest of the city. With this one section of Palm Desert served by four council members, El Paseo will get what a few think it needs — even if business owners in the area are doubtful of its benefits.

Palm Desert needs five council districts so every neighborhood can be heard and all local needs are addressed. It's time for equal representation in Palm Desert.

David Middleton, Palm Desert

July 4 reminds me we are a nation striving for liberty and justice for all

As we celebrate this 246th Independence Day, we are reminded that we Americans are a nation that includes all.

This is America. With the exception of Native Americans, we are a nation of immigrants.

Yes, this is America, in which the framers of the Declaration of Independence stated: “We hold these truths to be self-evident that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their creator with certain inalienable rights, among these are the right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”

Moreover, our forefathers followed up the Declaration of Independence with the Bill of Rights — especially that First Amendment, guaranteeing freedom of assembly, freedom of the press, freedom of speech and separation of church and state.

Our patriotism today is not a narrow nationalism that disregards the rest of the world. Nor is it to a theocracy that would force one religious belief and morality on others. Our patriotism is a love of country and to a democracy that honors diversity and freedom.

So as I say, Happy Birthday America, I am focusing on the words in the Pledge “…..with liberty and justice for all.”

Charlie Ara, Palm Desert

