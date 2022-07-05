ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Pets of the Week for July 5, 2022

By Alicia Patton
WKRN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKNR) – Looking for a new pet? Check out News 2’s “Pets of the Week” segment every Tuesday on Good Morning Nashville. Bear is a big fella looking for the perfect family to share his golden years with. He is about 10 years old and has lots of love...

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

 

murfreesboro.com

PAWS Pets for Adoption July 6, 2022

We’re back with another PAWS update. There are a LOT of animals available for adoption at PAWS right now. Tons of kittens, a few bunnies, lots of dogs and even a guinea pig!. A big thank you to A Mortgage Boutique for sponsoring our PAWS videos!. PAWS of Rutherford...
MURFREESBORO, TN
wgnsradio.com

Rutherford County PAWS part of 250+ shelters participating in summer “Empty the Shelters” event

Murfreesboro, TN. — As our nation’s shelters face unprecedented overcrowding, BISSELL Pet Foundation is doing its part to taking homeless pets from kennels to couches by sponsoring reduced adoption fees of $25 or less from July 11 – 31. The longest-ever Summer National “Empty the Shelters” event will be hosted in more than 250 shelters in 42 states, including Rutherford County PAWS.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
Nashville, TN
Lifestyle
Nashville, TN
Pets & Animals
Local
Tennessee Pets & Animals
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
WSMV

Woman comes home to her Black Lives Matter sign torn in half

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A woman came home to her Black Live Matter sign destroyed in her yard. Jennifer Vazquez first noticed the damage on her way to the mailbox over the Fourth of July weekend. Then she saw her sign was broken in half with some of the edges crumbled away.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Potomac Horse Fever Reported in Murfreesboro

The State Veterinarian’s office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever. One is in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Freshwater snails are the source of the bacteria that causes Potomac horse fever. Horses may be exposed when drinking from creeks or rivers, and can then suffer from colic, fever, and diarrhea. Potomac horse fever has not been found to directly transmit from horse to horse.
MURFREESBORO, TN
mainstreetclarksville.com

Clarksville couple finds love at Publix, Civitan

On Nov. 7, 2021, Clarksville resident Jimmy Dunn’s world was turned upside down when someone called his name in the parking lot of the Publix grocery store on Madison Street in Clarksville. That’s when Pat Smith, a fellow Clarksville Civitan member, introduced herself as Dunn was putting his bags...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
williamsonhomepage.com

Five more free family things to do in Middle Tennessee

The week after the Fourth of July has come, and though we all may be dragging from a long weekend of keeping the kids busy, we’ve still got some weeks to go until school returns. As part of a summer series, here are a few more free things to...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Wilhoite Raises $13K-Plus for Jewels in 20 Minutes

NASHVILLE, TN — Vivian Wilhoite, a member of the Nashville Chapter of Les Gemmes, made a compelling appeal to the audience at the 15th annual Literary Luncheon and raised more than $13,000 for the Jewels. This group of teenage girls are part of the Lighting the Path for Girls...
NASHVILLE, TN
wilsonpost.com

TWRA asks public to report turkey sightings

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Former Tennessee swimmer launches fashion label

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - For millions of people, getting dressed or undressed is not a complex task. However, for thousands of others, it can seem like an impossible challenge. That’s an issue one former Vol is tackling. This adaptive fashion line has been years in the making for Mary...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Local handyman bails on projects, costing families thousands

GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - It’s that time of year when you may want to do home improvements around your house. Before you do, some Midstate families want you to hear their stories, explaining how they were scammed out of thousands of dollars. Consider this a wake-up call for homeowners...
GOODLETTSVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation Announces New Board Member

The Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford Foundation is pleased to announce that Nick Person will join the foundation’s board of directors. Nick resides in Murfreesboro and is a staff member at New Vision Church, just outside of Nashville. He recently completed his master’s degree from Richmont Graduate University and, this fall, will be starting his Doctoral program in ministry. He has been in full-time ministry for over 20 years.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WSMV

Disease affecting cattle found in Maury County herd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The state veterinarian has announced the detection of a disease affecting cattle in Tennessee. State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said Theileria Orientalis, a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle, was found in a herd in Maury County. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
Popculture

Missing Songwriter's Daughter Searching for Answers 31 Years After His Disappearance

A daughter continues to search for answers to the disappearance of her father. Pat Guild, an aspiring songwriter, who went missing in Tenessee more than 30 years ago. He'd moved to Nashville to pursue his musical aspirations. His daughter, Shannon Cacopardo, wants answers and has been on a long desperate search to uncover the truth. After his move to the city, he quickly fell on hard times. News Channel 5 reports that he ended up in a homeless camp under the I-24/I-40 overpass which was known as "Tent City." Prior to his disappearance, he'd worked as a pipe fitter, and built a house under the overpass that was featured in an article in The Tennessean on November 15, 1989. The case remains active.
NASHVILLE, TN
Wilson County Source

Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations

The longstanding bbq joint, Whitt’s announced it will close two locations. In a social media post, they shared, “Today as we celebrate Independence Day we also want to announce the closing of two of our locations: Antioch, West Nashville (Charlotte).” The Antioch location opened in 1978 at 1800 Antioch Pike. Whitt’s also shared, “This was […] The post Whitt’s Barbecue Closes Two Locations appeared first on Wilson County Source.
nashvillelifestyles.com

5 Spots to Pick-Your-Own Blueberries in Middle Tennessee

Blueberry pickin' is in full swing! Stop by one of these farms just outside of Nashville and experience the taste of fresh fruit straight from the vine. Editors note: Call ahead for hours of operation and to ensure the farm is open for picking. Some farms are cash only. This...
NASHVILLE, TN

