It’s official. The Grand Valley Horse Rescue is celebrating their new location where the goal is to rescue horses period and it’s more important than ever. Helen DeVergie, known as Memaw at the rescue center says, “Right now in the United States there is a large quantity of them being shipped across the border to Mexico being slaughtered, and with the economy the way it is almost every rescue filled up because people can’t afford to keep their horses.”

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 23 HOURS AGO