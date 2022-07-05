ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, AR

Crawford County Sheriff activates Silver Alert

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

KIBLER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man from Kibler, Ark.

According to a news release, Roger McCallie, 82, was last known to be at 6916 Industrial Park Rd on Saturday, July 2. He is described as white and weighing 180 pounds and being 5 feet, 10 inches tall.

His clothing is unknown but authorities say he might be traveling in a silver Jeep Renegade with Illinois license plate #Q755348.

If you have any information on McCallie’s whereabouts, contact the Crawford County Sheriff at 479-474-8000.

