Crawford County Sheriff activates Silver Alert
KIBLER, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Crawford County Sheriff has activated a Silver Alert for a missing man from Kibler, Ark.
According to a news release, Roger McCallie, 82, was last known to be at 6916 Industrial Park Rd on Saturday, July 2. He is described as white and weighing 180 pounds and being 5 feet, 10 inches tall.
His clothing is unknown but authorities say he might be traveling in a silver Jeep Renegade with Illinois license plate #Q755348.
If you have any information on McCallie’s whereabouts, contact the Crawford County Sheriff at 479-474-8000.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.
Comments / 0