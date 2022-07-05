ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northville, MI

Northville Fourth of July parade back after 2-year hiatus

By Eve Sampson, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 4 days ago

Nearly an hour before the parade began, onlookers dressed in red, white and blue lined the sidewalks with lawn chairs and blankets. Children dashed about on the edges of the closed-off street, anxiously awaiting the event.

After a two-hear hiatus, Northville residents welcomed back the town's annual Fourth of July parade and celebration.

The parade lineup included face-painted clowns dancing about, school-age cheerleaders marching to a beat and firetrucks with sirens aplenty. Many local businesses rode through the streets on floats, throwing candy to kids who scrambled to secure every last individually wrapped sweet on the sidelines.

"The best part of (the event) is it's family friendly, they're really good to the kids," said Marianne Frank, 42, as she gestured to her 9-year-old son, Dominic, who stood ready to claim his share of sugary prizes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mLGlE_0gV6Mzq400

After the event, he opened his bag of loot with pride. "I was most excited for a Jolly Rancher," he said, his brow dripping with sweat.

Though the Northville parade ended before 11 a.m., vendors were waiting to serve Independence Day treats to patrons after the festivities.

Photo gallery: Crowds enjoy Fourth of July weekend on Belle Isle

Ultimate Michigan bucket list: 31 things you didn't know you must do

The Northville Historical Society and Mill Race Historical Village also planned Revolutionary War reenactments for those looking to see history come alive.

While candy, festival food and flags were among the day's highlight for many, to some residents, the return of Northville's Independence Day celebration meant something more.

For Northville resident Joan Carson, 82, the town's festival meant unity. "I like the camaraderie and the spirit," she said, "it seems like when we come together, we forget the politics and the rage."

Carson's friend and fellow Northville resident, Lauree Sloan, 48, nodded in agreement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XfvlO_0gV6Mzq400

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Northville Fourth of July parade back after 2-year hiatus

