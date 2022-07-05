ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, CT

Man in critical condition after Norwich shooting

By John Penney, The Bulletin
 4 days ago
NORWICH – A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday in Norwich, police said.

At approximately 12:17 a.m., Norwich police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of Convent Avenue. On arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack on the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3154, or the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965.

oceanstatecurrent.com

WANTED: State Police Seek ID of “man in green jacket” who perpetrated the Friday Night of Rage violence

As suggested weeks ago by Mike Stenhouse on his In The Dugout video podcast, it now appears that the RI State Police have finally shifted their attention away from the peace-keeping efforts of Providence police officer, Juann Lugo, and are now searching for the mysterious “man in the green jacket” who started the violence at the late June pro-abortion rally at the RI Statehouse.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WTNH

Family seeks answers in fatal shooting of daughter at house party in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Family members say Jayla Monet Heaven was a light for the Hartford community. She was the type to show up whenever someone needed her.  “She always had a smile on her face, she always was happy, she always happy, she was always positive, outspoken, glowing. She was her name, heavenly,” said Jacqueline Gaston Thomas, […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Norwich fire crews respond to structure fire

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich fire units responded to a large house fire early on Friday morning. Officials stated that just after 5 a.m., they received a 911 call from a local business reporting a structure fire at Capehart Mill along the Shetucket River in the Greenville section of Norwich. The fire department was dispatched […]
NORWICH, CT
New Haven Independent

HSC Graduate Dies After Fair Haven Shooting

A 17-year-old New Havener named John Tubac died on Thursday — four days after he was shot and injured in Fair Haven, and less than a month after he graduated from High School in the Community. City police spokesperson Scott Shumway announced Tubac’s death in an email press release...
NEW HAVEN, CT
