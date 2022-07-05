Man in critical condition after Norwich shooting

NORWICH – A 23-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot early Tuesday in Norwich, police said.

At approximately 12:17 a.m., Norwich police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting in the area of Convent Avenue. On arrival, officers located a man suffering a gunshot wound. Police said the shooting appears to be a targeted attack on the victim.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norwich Police Department at (860) 886-5561, ext. 3154, or the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 ext. 4.

