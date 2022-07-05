Troopers who patrol Wayne County honored by Indiana State Police

INDIANAPOLIS — Two Indiana State Police Troopers who patrol Wayne County recently received honors for their post.

Trooper Joshua Bayly was chosen Pendleton District 2021 Trooper of the Year and Trooper Jacob Ridgway received the Pendleton District DUI Award during ISP's annual awards ceremony.

Bayly also was selected the Pendleton District's top trooper during 2020, according to a news release. The chosen trooper personifies integrity, professionalism and a well-rounded work ethic.

The Pendleton command staff selected Bayly because of his dedication to his job, traffic and criminal enforcement, community involvement, exemplary leadership and other services that exceeds department expectations.

Bayly is a nine-year trooper who patrols Randolph, Wayne and Union counties.

During 2021, Ridgway led the Pendleton Post in impaired driving arrests. He is also an expert in drug recognition to make Indiana roads safer.

Ridgway is a six-year trooper who patrols Randolph, Wayne and Union counties.

New trooper

Trooper Avery Weisbrodt has joined the Pendleton District assigned to patrol Henry, Wayne, Rush, Fayette and Union counties.

Weisbrodt, a Lawrenceburg native, graduated last month from the 82nd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy after 23 weeks of training. He completed more than 1,100 hours of academic and hands-on training in criminal and traffic law, crash investigation, emergency vehicle operations, defensive tactics, firearms, de-escalation, impaired driving detection, scenario-based training and more.

Weisbrodt begins three months of field training with experienced Pendleton Post officers before beginning solo patrols.

After graduating from Lawrenceburg High School in 2016, Weisbrodt served with the Army, including five years as a military policeman. He continues to serve as an active Indiana National Guardsman.

Weisbrodt has been married to his wife, Melissa, for two years.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Troopers who patrol Wayne County honored by Indiana State Police