Florida State

A new highway once again threatens the historic African American community of Royal

By WMFE
wfit.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNo matter which proposed route you look at, the northern extension of Florida’s Turnpike could destroy the African American community of Royal in Sumter County. And while the Florida Department of Transportation now says it will tweak the routes to minimize the impact, residents are worried. ‘A historic...

www.wfit.org

Comments / 1

ospreyobserver.com

Coca-Cola Beverages Florida Breaks Ground On New Distribution Center At U.S. 301 & Causeway Blvd.

Last week, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, the largest minority-owned business in Florida, broke ground on its state-of-the-art, 800,000 sq. ft. complex. The new Coca-Cola Tampa Sales and Distribution Center will be located on 156 acres located at the corner of U.S. Highway 301 and Causeway Boulevard. The complex is part of a $250 million investment for a fully automated fulfillment center and corporate offices. 
TAMPA, FL
villages-news.com

Another congregation moving to ‘church row’ raises concerns about traffic

Another church planned for Wildwood’s “church row” along County Road 462 East drew some opposition Tuesday at a meeting of the city Planning and Zoning Board. Encounter Church, currently based in Coleman, wants to build a 12,000-square-foot church on the north side of CR 462 about three-quarters of a mile east of U.S. 301.
WILDWOOD, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

0710 Chronicle week in review: Inverness makes way for 2023 road construction, big retail plaza construction gets closer, mall set to close Aug. 30 and drivers need to lower the noise

After decades of talking about the need to widen U.S. 41, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) has scheduled a project that will widen U.S. 41 between State Road 44 and the Withlacoochee State Trail bridge from two lanes to a four-lane divided road with bike lanes and sidewalks. Unfortunately,...
INVERNESS, FL
US News and World Report

10 Affordable Places to Rent an Apartment in Retirement

Here's where you can find a retirement apartment for less than $900 per month. Renting an apartment in an affordable city can help keep your retirement costs low and allow you to receive assistance with home maintenance and repairs. Apartments are often located in walkable neighborhoods that are close to stores, restaurants, services and entertainment options. A rental is also an excellent way to test out a potential retirement spot and easily move on if the place does not meet your expectations. While rental rates are climbing nationwide, some desirable retirement locations have affordable rental apartments. Here's a look at the places that scored well in the U.S. News Best Places to Retire ranking for 2022 where the median rent is less than $900 per month.
OCALA, FL
floridaconstructionnews.com

Miller Construction launching construction on warehouse in Ocala Airport Logistics Park

Your free weekly Florida Construction News eletter. Receive news updates about Florida construction activities and opportunities every Thursday. Cancel anytime you want. Miller Construction Company will start construction in early June on a speculative warehouse at Airport Logistics Park in Ocala for Boyd+Mox Industrial Development. The 100,090-sq. ft. space is currently designed as a single, open shell.
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

Model train show pulls into Savannah

As a child, Jack Bonniwell fell in love with model trains when he received a Marx O-scale train set as a Christmas gift. Now he hopes to instill a love of trains in younger generations by showing them some of his current models and their layouts. Bonniwell and the rest of The Villages Railroad Historical Society will share their love of the hobby at the Camp Villages model train show, taking place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Savannah Center. The event is free and registration is not necessary. “It’s a disappearing hobby,” said Bonniwell, of the Village of Dunedin. “The goal of the show is to encourage young people to be interested in trains by playing with and collecting them.”
THE VILLAGES, FL
Ocala Gazette

Ocala International Airport anticipates more development

The Ocala City Council approved two agenda items Tuesday, July 5, during its regularly scheduled meeting, both relating to the Ocala International Airport (OIA). Only three city council members were present for the meeting: Jim Hilty, Ire Bethea and Kristin Dreyer. The first agenda item involved a letter of intent...
OCALA, FL
Villages Daily Sun

DeLuna offers games and butterfly garden

Florida’s Friendliest Hometown now features 107 pools, 233 pickleball courts — and one new butterfly garden. Butterflies are a one-of-a-kind attraction at DeLuna Recreation Area, which opened Thursday as the 108th recreation facility in The Villages. “It will be a great place to see butterflies for residents,” said Alycyn Culbertson, of the Village of DeLuna and a member of The Villages Butterfly Gardens Club. “It is a unique place where residents can go to see nature down in the south.” The DeLuna Recreation Area becomes the community’s fourth recreation facility to open in 2022. Four pickleball courts, two tennis courts and an adult swimming pool also are on site, along with shuffleboard, bocce and corn toss. Molly Whiting, recreation area manager, was excited to get DeLuna open while residents are still moving into the area.
THE VILLAGES, FL
fox35orlando.com

Marion County deputies looking for missing, endangered woman from Ocala

OCALA, Fla, - The Marion County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in locating a missing and endangered 63-year-old woman from Ocala. Deborah Gutierrez reportedly left her home at 3645 SW 151st Court and was last seen in the southwest area of Marion County. Gutierrez is driving a 2022 Honda SUV with a Florida license plate of ZJ68C according to deputies.
MARION COUNTY, FL
sltablet.com

Potential Delays To Solid Waste Services In South Lake County

The Lake County Division of Solid Waste’s vendor for residential trash and recycling collection, Waste Pro, is experiencing staffing challenges in the South Lake County area. Residents in unincorporated South Lake County may experience collection issues as a result. Residents who experience issues with their collection services should contact the Lake County Division of Solid Waste at [email protected] so that their issue may be tracked.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
L. Cane

5 Quirky, Vintage Florida Attractions that May Still Be Worth a Visit

Bobak at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5 via Wikimedia Commons. Walt Disney World changed tourism in Florida in the 1970s. Before that time, many attractions were built along roadsides to attract those traveling in the sunshine state. These attractions are obviously older today, but they're still running, and they're arguably good representations of "old Florida," which some visitors and locals enjoy. They're also often less expensive than newer attractions. Below is a sampling of these attractions that still exist throughout Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Resident objects to celebration of Fourth of July

We saw the dates in The Villages Daily Sun allowing fireworks. Invited some neighbors to watch a display. Sadly one neighbor must never read the paper and started shouting it was illegal and going to call police. We could hear much more around us in other neighborhoods. We said please do, but it hurt the party to see someone that distressed about celebrating the fourth. It was done on a circle and all cleaned up at end. Been doing it for years but never saw that before.
THE VILLAGES, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy