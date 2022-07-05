ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
5 things to know this Tuesday, July 5

By Harrison Gereau
 4 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – It’s back-to-work day across all of America after what was, we hope, an incredible Fourth of July weekend. As you roll out of bed at an earlier time this morning, thunder clouds are set to follow suit, rolling in during the second part of the day.

Today’s five things to know include a Fourth of July massacre in Illinois, an apartment fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon, and a firework explosion that led to one woman being airlifted in Broadalbin.

1. Man in custody after Highland Park parade mass shooting

A 22-year-old man is in custody after six people were killed and dozens were hospitalized in a shooting at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park. A manhunt for the alleged gunman lasted over eight hours.

2. Crews fight fire at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon

Crews fought a fire on Monday afternoon at Mohawk Terrace Apartments in Halfmoon. One of the apartment buildings is heavily damaged. News10 spoke with one resident of the apartment complex, who lives in a neighboring building. He said he saw flames as high as 20 feet tall coming out of the roof before he grabbed his things to evacuate.

3. Woman airlifted after firework explosion

A woman suffered hand trauma and had to be airlifted after a firework exploded near the Broadalbin Boat Launch Sunday night. According to officials, emergency medical crews were sent to the scene around 10 p.m. after hearing that a 24-year-old woman had severely injured her hand.

4. Police spot fake inspection sticker in Fulton County

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office shared a photo on its Facebook page of a fake inspection sticker found during a traffic stop on July 2. Police said it was “a very poor attempt” to fake the sticker.

5. Police: Teenage burglars found with backpack of beer

On Thursday morning, around 8 a.m., officers with the Saugerties Police Department responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 24 Clermont Street in the Village of Saugerties. Upon arrival, officers noticed a broken window on the corner of the building, and found two people inside, who they arrested.

Police: Teenage burglars found with backpack of beer

