GRTC is adding a Pride-themed bus to its fleet

RICHMOND, Va. — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) unveiled a new, Pride-themed bus on Tuesday — the first of its kind in the region.

The "Love Connects" bus is meant to symbolize the Richmond region's efforts in becoming more welcoming and an inclusive place for the LGBTQ community. GRTC said it is the first bus wrap in the program themed on celebrating the diversity, equity and inclusion of its staff, riders and community.

GRTC partnered with Virginia Pride for the design of the Pride bus, which will be in service for at least a year.

The bus will be interactive with QR codes on board taking riders to OutRVA.com , where they can stay connected with LGTBQ+ events and activities in the Richmond area.