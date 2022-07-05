ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

GRTC is adding a Pride-themed bus to its fleet

By WTVR CBS 6 Web Staff
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jX83d_0gV6Lme400

RICHMOND, Va. — The Greater Richmond Transit Company (GRTC) unveiled a new, Pride-themed bus on Tuesday — the first of its kind in the region.

The "Love Connects" bus is meant to symbolize the Richmond region's efforts in becoming more welcoming and an inclusive place for the LGBTQ community. GRTC said it is the first bus wrap in the program themed on celebrating the diversity, equity and inclusion of its staff, riders and community.

GRTC partnered with Virginia Pride for the design of the Pride bus, which will be in service for at least a year.

The bus will be interactive with QR codes on board taking riders to OutRVA.com , where they can stay connected with LGTBQ+ events and activities in the Richmond area.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Community, VA
Richmond, VA
Traffic
City
Richmond, VA
Richmond, VA
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia Pride#Qr
WRIC - ABC 8News

Vehicle crash on I-195 causes delays in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 195 South is causing delays for drivers in Richmond. The crash was first reported at 2:58 p.m. and is located near the Interstate 64 exit on I-195 southbound. The south left shoulder, left lane and center lane have been closed,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

RVA East End Festival returning to Richmond this fall

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The RVA East End Festival, a celebration of music and arts, is returning to Richmond. Mayor Levar Stoney and Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras held a press conference to announce the festival’s official date this morning at Henry L. Marsh III Elementary School. The festival will be taking place on Sept. 24 of this year.
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Society
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

45K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtvr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy