Denver, CO

Scattered thunderstorms with locally heavy rain and frequent lightning

By Mike Nelson
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 4 days ago
Showers and thunderstorms developed over the mountains, foothills and the Denver Metro area by mid-afternoon Tuesday. A few strong storms also popped up over the northeast plains. The main threat from the storms is lightning and heavy rainfall. Some of the recent burn scars - Grizzly Creek, Cameron Peak and East Troublesome have had some flash flooding.

The storms will die down overnight with skies becoming partly cloudy. Lows will be in the upper 50s to mid-60s for Denver and the eastern plains, with upper 40s to mid-50s in the mountains.

There will be an increase in monsoon moisture for Wednesday and Thursday, bringing a better chance for thunderstorms. The cloud cover may keep temperatures down a bit with highs in the mid-to upper 80s both days.

Hotter and drier weather is expected for the Front Range by the weekend with highs soaring to the mid and upper 90s, along with lower rain chances.

