A popular Poughkeepsie area car wash is no more. On a recent drive into work, I noticed that a car wash that had been around for as far back as I can remember had been demolished. City Car Wash off Parker Ave in Poughkeepsie was always a close and convenient car wash that I would often stop at to wash the Rock n Roll Limo.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO