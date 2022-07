Hundreds of wind turbines are viewed along Highway 111 and Interstate 10 on March 7, 2022 near Palm Springs, California. (George Rose/Getty Images) The Biden administration and 11 states on the East Coast are working together to accelerate the construction of offshore wind projects in the United States. For the last two decades, the U.S. has been lagging far behind Europe and Asia — in no small part because of opposition from the fossil fuel industry. Now, with a push from the federal and state level and growing investment from the private sector, the country may finally begin to close the gap.

