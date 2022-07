A local teen escaped injury following a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 4,000 block of State Route 292 in West Mansfield Friday afternoon just before 1:30. The Logan County Sheriff's Office reports Emarie Bensman, 16, of Rushsylvania, was traveling north on 292 and went into the eastbound ditch. Bensman overcorrected and went into the westbound ditch, which caused her vehicle to roll four times, coming to rest in a field.

WEST MANSFIELD, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO