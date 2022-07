Derek Chisora has no intention of calling his boxing career quits until he finds himself slipping in the gym. In recent years, the popular British-based, Zimbabwe-born heavyweight veteran has had to deal with persistent calls to retire from the sport. A fan-friendly slugger, Chisora has been praised for his commercial appeal but his style has often required him to absorb plenty of punishment as well, much to the concern of some observers. It does not help either that Chisora is on a three-fight losing streak: a comprehensive loss to Oleksandr Usyk in 2020, followed by back-to-back points losses to Joseph Parker.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 HOURS AGO