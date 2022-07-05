ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
8-year-old son injured after impaired mother crashes, MNPD says

By Laura Schweizer
 4 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A female suspect was taken into custody after Metro Police said she crashed her vehicle while impaired, with her eight-year-old son in the front passenger seat.

MNPD documents stated that Blanca Acosta, 34, was driving on a Davidson County roadway when she hit a pole. Responding officers said she showed multiple signs of impairment when they conducted field sobriety tests.

Blanca Costa (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)
Police said Acosta’s child was believed to have internal injuries and was transported to Centennial Pediatrics.

MNPD said another male passenger had broken his left arm in the accident.

Acosta was charged with felony vehicular assault and two counts of reckless endangerment.

