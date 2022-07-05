What you need to know about Orlando’s Downtown Loop

ORLANDO, Fla. — If you find yourself in downtown Orlando often, you may have noticed crews putting in massive sidewalks.

The work is part of a project called the Downtown Loop. It is a multi-use trail project the city of Orlando hopes will benefit walkers, cyclists and drivers.

“For the last four years, we’ve been working on a really exciting project called the Downtown Loop, which is supposed to be for all ages and abilities,” said Jenn Rhodes with the Orlando Transportation Department.

Rhodes said the loop will be 8.5 miles long and construction is well underway.

When it is completed, it will offer a car-free option for shopping, dining, offices and more.

The loop will encompass more than a dozen neighborhoods and connect a number of existing trails and paths.

The loop is expected to be completed in early 2023.

Downtown Loop (WFTV.com News Staff)

