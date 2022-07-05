ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plains, East Coast will see severe storms

By Janice Dean
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWidespread showers and thunderstorms — some of which could turn severe on Tuesday and Wednesday — will stretch across the northern Plains to the East Coast. Hail, damaging winds and...

CBS New York

Yellow Alert issued Sunday due to potentially severe storms

Sunday looks to be the more active day of the weekend. Waves of showers and thunderstorms will be prevalent across the region. Some of the storms may be severe, especially south and west of the city.The greatest hazards with the storms will be gusty winds and heavy rain. Localized flooding is possible. It will also be noticeably more humid, with a high of 74. The shower and storm activity could linger through the overnight hours of Sunday as we see a low of 66.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

South to be hit by heavy rainfall, thunderstorms

Parts of the South should prepare for scattered thunderstorms, with possible heavy rainfall and lightning. A cold front moving in from Canada could also cause severe weather across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes through Wednesday. Temperatures are soaring in the Southwest and California, with heat advisories posted for southern...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AccuWeather

Rounds of severe weather to charge through northern Plains

Dry and cooler air has settled across the northern Plains after a cold front replaced the recent spell of record-challenging heat, but the tranquil weather pattern will be short-lived as the threat of severe weather is expected to spark thunderstorms to end the week. AccuWeather meteorologists warn that there will...
FARGO, ND
Janice Dean
pethelpful.com

Video of Bison Leaving Yellowstone During Devastating Flooding Is Breaking Hearts

Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.
ANIMALS
The Independent

100 million Americans are being warned to stay indoors as heatwave spreads

Over 100 million Americans have been advised to stay indoors as temperatures continued to soar due to a record-breaking heatwave stretching from the Gulf Coast to the Carolinas.Until midweek, as many as 107.5 million people will be affected by a heatwave engulfing a large number of states from central Nebraska to West Virginia, north into Wisconsin and south into Mississippi, the National Weather Service said.Several areas should expect "well above normal to record-breaking temperatures", the weather service said, issuing excessive heat warnings for the region."Plan ahead to avoid heat-related illness and check on relatives and neighbours. The heat should...
ENVIRONMENT
GreenMatters

Tropical Storm Bonnie May Be the First Hurricane of Summer 2022

Tropical storms are no laughing matter, especially if you live along the water. In addition to high winds, they can bring torrential rain, and even flash foods. And since hurricane season started earlier this month, coastal U.S. residents in particular are nervous about summer 2022's Tropical Storm Bonnie. After making...
TEXAS STATE
natureworldnews.com

American Monsoon Started With a Particularly Strong Thunderstorm

Meteorologists predict that a wave of moisture will arrive in the southwestern United States later this week, triggering the start of the North American monsoon. A tropical breeze will help kick off the yearly phenomenon that brings more rains and thunderstorms to the Southwest. Starting Thursday and Friday in areas of New Mexico, the change in wind direction from dry West to northwest winds to a moist southerly flow will allow the first scattered showers and thunderstorms to emerge in the pattern. Over the weekend and into early next week, the storms will move westward into parts of Arizona and northward into parts of Colorado and Utah.
ENVIRONMENT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Flathead, Lake, Sanders by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-03 17:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-03 17:45:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: If on or near Lake Mary Ronan and Flathead Lake, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Sanders The National Weather Service in Missoula has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Lake County in northwestern Montana East central Sanders County in northwestern Montana Southwestern Flathead County in northwestern Montana * Until 545 PM MDT. * At 509 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles west of Big Arm, or 18 miles west of Polson, moving northeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Big Arm, Proctor, Lakeside, Lake Mary Ronan, Elmo, Rollins, Niarada, Dayton and Lonepine. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
1390 Granite City Sports

Strong Storms Possible this Weekend

UNDATED -- Thunderstorms are expected this weekend and some could be severe. Saturday night could see some storms in west central Minnesota. Sunday will be the main day though with more widespread thunderstorms possible. The main threats will be high winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Deadly Derecho Possible in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic Regions: Damaging Winds Expected

Damaging winds from a potential derecho or inland hurricane is threatening the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic overnight from Monday to Tuesday, June 13 to June 14, AccuWeather meteorologists warned. The lethal weather phenomenon is possible when fast-moving thunderstorms with hurricane-like winds merge, causing widespread destruction and disruption. AccuWeather forecasters projected that...
WISCONSIN STATE
AccuWeather

South Dakota skies go green amid severe storms

As millions of residents found themselves in the path of severe storms Tuesday, one state in particular received a colorful concoction in the skies as rain and hail fell. Storms passed through South Dakota during the Tuesday afternoon hours, leaving behind considerable rainfall, hail and wind reports. The most unique portion of the severe weather came in its particular hue, eschewing the typical gloomy grey skies for a green shade more in common with night vision goggles than daytime thunderstorms. The hue covered the South Dakota hub of Sioux Falls throughout the late afternoon hours.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Daniella Cressman

Homes in Roswell, New Mexico Are Underwater Due to Flooding

New Mexico has had a lot of trouble with wildfires this year, followed by intense rainfall. Many have feared that the recent rains could lead to flash floods in some areas. Unfortunately, this is now a reality: Roswell saw heavy rains on Sunday, June 26, 2022, and many other areas in the southern part of the state will likely experience heavy rains and floods as well.
ROSWELL, NM
