We have to be honest, almost all of the men on Love Island haven’t exactly behaved during their time in Casa Amor. Dami Hope has been after new bombshell Summer Botwe, Andrew Le Page has been getting very cosy with Coco Lodge and even Davide Sacmilimente has been flirting with Mollie Salmon and Coco. That’s even though they’re partnered up in the old villa with some of the OG islanders. (The only good guys are Jay and Luca. Jay didn't have anyone to stay loyal to, and Luca has surprised us all by staying unwaveringly loyal to Gemma Owen.)

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO