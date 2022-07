MONTREAL -- The Toronto Maple Leafs traded goaltender Petr Mrazek and their 2022 first-round draft choice to Chicago on Thursday for a Blackhawks' 2022 second-round selection. In sacrificing its first-round choice, Toronto unloaded the final two seasons of Mrazek's contract and retained none of the $3.8 million per year cap hit. The backup goalie is coming off an injury-plagued campaign where he went 12-6-0 with an .888 SV% and 3.34 GAA. Mrazek was eventually sidelined late in the regular season by a groin injury that would also keep him out of Toronto's first-round playoff run.

