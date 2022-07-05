ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Weather: Rain and scattered storms on tap through the workweek

By Ron Smiley
CBS Pittsburgh
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (7/5) 03:08

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Rain and potentially severe weather are headed for our region.

Today : Storms possible. It appears our biggest threat comes late morning into the afternoon and is similar to what I talked about yesterday on air.

Any Alert Days Ahead? - Yes. Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to a storm threat. Model data continues to show a broken line of storms pushing through around noon. The straight-line wind is the main concern.

Aware : Fairly active pattern now through Friday. No more FAWDs on the horizon for now, though.

Today is a First Alert Weather Day with strong storms possible from late morning to early this afternoon. Radar imagery at around 4a shows a line of storms located along the Michigan-Indiana-Ohio state lines moving southeast. There is only a single thunderstorm warning currently in place. There is a lot of lightning along the line. There is a flood advisory also in an area behind the storms.  We will see similar weather conditions as the line tries to move through here.  Storms will arrive with strong winds on the leading edge.

Here's the most recent storm system that will impact our area today. KDKA Weather Center

Rain will pick up with lots of lightning for the 20-30 minutes when storms are moving by. Once the line pushes through you may see some light rain and drizzle behind the system for the rest of the day. We have more storm chances heading our way on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

High temperatures today will be cooler than yesterday when we hit 86 degrees due to storms. Yesterday I kept our high temperatures on the warm side due to the uncertainty of storm arrival. If storms had arrived later today we could have potentially hit the upper 80s. I now have today's highs only hitting 83 degrees with overcast skies expected through the day.

Your 7-day forecast as of July 5, 2022. KDKA Weather Center

