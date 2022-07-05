ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elizabeth City, NC

EC police investigating after man shot in leg

By From staff reports
The Daily Advance
The Daily Advance
 4 days ago

Elizabeth City police are investigating after a local man suffered a gunshot to the leg Monday evening.

Police said in a press release early Tuesday that Kevin Lee Cofield Jr., 24, of the 100 block of Adelaide Court, was flown to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital Monday for treatment of a gunshot to the leg. Police did not immediately have an update on his condition. A hospital spokesperson said Tuesday evening that Cofield was in serious condition.

According to police, officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of Walker Avenue and Sutton Drive at 6:46 p.m. Monday. While investigating there, gunshots were reported near the Walker Landing II Apartments off Roanoke Avenue.

When officers arrived there, they found Cofield near the entrance of the Walker Landing II Apartments. Cofield initially was transported by emergency medical personnel to Albemarle Sentara Medical Center before being flown to Sentara Norfolk.

Police asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Elizabeth City Police Department at (252) 335-4321 or to call the Elizabeth City Tip Line at (252) 390-8477. All information will remain anonymous and strictly confidential, police said.

