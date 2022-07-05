ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trial set for Florence man facing attempted murder, unlawful imprisonment charges

By Kait Newsum
 4 days ago
Richard Lund faces multiple charges after Florence Police say he kept a woman at his home against her will and abused her. (Photo courtesy Florence Police) Read More

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — According to court records, a Florence man has pleaded not guilty to the charges he was facing, which include attempted murder and keeping a woman in his home against her will.

51-year-old Richard Lee Lund entered his plea of not guilty to all charges: first-degree attempted murder, first-degree sodomy, second-degree domestic violence, third-degree domestic violence and first-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Lund was arrested on January 2, 2022, after Florence Police said a woman contacted them on New Year’s Day, telling them she had just run away from a house in the 1900-block of Conway Drive. According to her report, she had been held at the home for about a week.

During a court hearing earlier this year, a Florence Detective testified that Lund had not only hit the victim several times over the course of the week with different guns – including an AR-15-style weapon, a pistol and a baseball bat – but had also shot at her and forced her to perform sex acts while being held at gunpoint.

Police said the woman had several injuries and was taken to the North Alabama Medical Center for treatment.

Through their investigation, authorities found that the woman had been kept at the home she ran from without her consent and was being both physically and emotionally abused.

Several law enforcement officials including a SWAT team searched Lund’s home on Conway Drive. He was arrested shortly after.

Lund was booked into the Lauderdale County Jail on a $170,000 bond but has since been released.

Court documents show that Lund has waived his arraignment. A plea docket hearing is set for October 12, with a jury trial expected to begin on October 17, 2022.

