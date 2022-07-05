ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Huntsville Police investigating overnight shooting on Love Drive

By Jasmyn Cornell
WAFF
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Two people are recovering after a late-night shooting in Huntsville. According to Sgt. Gerald Gambino with...

www.waff.com

WAFF

Huntsville PD investigating shooting off Sparkman Drive

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Huntsville Police Department are on scene on Cotton Row after a shooting victim was taken to Huntsville Hospital. According to Sergeant Rosalind White with HPD, a shooting victim was taken to the hospital by personal vehicle around 1:20 p.m. on Saturday. The victim...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man arrested after reported stabbing in Vinemont

CULLMAN, Ala. –  A Cullman man has been arrested following an alleged stabbing incident at the V&W Food Mart in Vinemont Friday, July 8. Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the scene, where a V&W employee was reportedly harmed. According to the CCSO, after a preliminary investigation a suspect was located and arrested.  Timothy Michael Harris, 27, was apprehended and charged with motor vehicle theft, two counts of robbery and burglary, along with failure to appear warrants for disorderly conduct and domestic violence (four warrants).   The CCSO said it will be working with the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office throughout the investigation, as additional charges may be filed. “I am thankful for the quick response of the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office deputies, investigators and Cullman Police Department to quickly locate and apprehend Mr. Harris,” Cullman County Sheriff Matt Gentry said.  “I want to thank the victim for their courage and assistance in identifying the suspect, which led to the arrest.” *Arrests are public information. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT News 19

Several stolen items found during routine traffic stop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple items that were believed to be stolen were recovered during a routine traffic stop over the weekend, police say. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department’s (HPD) DUI Task Force pulled a vehicle over for a traffic violation on July 2 on South Memorial Parkway.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash claims life of Town Creek man

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - A single-vehicle crash that happened on Friday evening has claimed the life of a Town Creek man according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). Dylan M. Sutton, 24, was fatally injured when the vehicle he was driving left the roadway and overturned. Sutton was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected when the crash occurred. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
TOWN CREEK, AL
WAFF

Paws for a cause

A Lauderdale County grand jury indicted Kelly Crotts, age 47, on multiple sexual abuse allegations. Fayetteville animal shelter closes after budget cuts. Members of the Lincoln County Humane Society are still trying to find homes for all the animals still in the shelter. Families honor Shannon Long with mental health...
LAUDERDALE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Taking tide pods — hundreds of dollars worth of them — it’s what police said two men did at a local grocery store, but it didn’t end there. The situation quickly escalated and turned physical. Police are looking for these detergent delinquents to “come clean”.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Athens man charged with manslaughter after hitting pedestrian with vehicle

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - An Athens man has been charged with manslaughter after hitting a pedestrian on June 27. Stanley James Colwell, 60, was initially arrested for leaving the scene of an accident, a felony, after hitting a pedestrian with his 1995 Chevrolet C1500 pickup. That pedestrian was Christopher Lee Combs, 24, who was taken to Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville where he died from his injuries on June 30.
ATHENS, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO makes multiple arrests over holiday weekend

CULLMAN, Ala. – Deputies with the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made multiple arrests during traffic stops over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. One day prior, on June 30, a traffic stop in Baileyton resulted in the arrest of Charles Leon Nichols, 58, of Baileyton. Deputies allegedly found narcotics during a search of Nichols and his vehicle. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine. During a traffic stop in Dodge City July 1, deputies searched driver James Brian Echols, 45, of Cullman, and his vehicle. They allegedly found narcotics. He was charged with trafficking methamphetamine.   The next day, July 2, Thelma Beasley Pigg, 52, of Addison, was stopped in West Point. A search of Pigg and her vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Pigg was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of methamphetamine. On July 3 in Good Hope, deputies stopped Rebecca Lynn Tanner, 54, of Cullman, and a subsequent search of her person and vehicle allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Tanner was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported July 8

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported July 6, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. No incidents or arrests reported. theft of property – 3rd degree; Lowe’s; Cherokee Ave. S.W; tools; $898. July 7. • theft of property – 4th degree; Walmart;...
CULLMAN, AL
WAFF

Portion of Old Highway 431 closing July 12

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A portion of Old Highway 431 will close on July 12 for sanitary sewer upgrades. The road closure will be from The Meadows Boulevard Southeast to the intersection of U.S. Highway 431 from 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

I-59 northbound lanes blocked in Etowah County

ETOWAH Co., Ala. (WAFF) - The northbound lanes of I-59 are currently blocked after a single-vehicle crash near mile marker 181 on Friday afternoon. At this time, troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are monitoring the situation. It is unclear how long the lanes may be blocked.
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL
WHNT News 19

Decatur man arrested, charged with shooting into building

DECATUR, Ala. (WHNT) — A Decatur man has been arrested in connection to a shooting, according to the Decatur Police Department (DPD). On June 29, authorities say that officers responded to the 200-block of 11th Avenue SW in reference to a shooting investigation. When officers arrives, they found a...
DECATUR, AL

