ITHACA, N.Y. — Ithaca Police said they are investigating an early morning robbery at Hickey's Music Center where someone stole an undisclosed amount of money. At around 4:00 AM on Wednesday, July 6th, Officers with the Ithaca Police Department responded to Hickey's Music Store at 104 Adams Street following reports of an audible alarm. Upon arrival, officers found signs of forced entry and other evidence of a burglary. After investigation, officers said the suspect had fled the scene before they arrived, but not before taking off with an undisclosed amount of money.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO