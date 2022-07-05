ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Miami, FL

Vehicle crashes into North Miami home; no injuries reported

By Alex Browning, Raphael Pires
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crashed into a house in North Miami. The family of the home woke up to a Dodge Challenger slammed into a supposed bedroom around 3 a.m., Tuesday. Located on Northwest 13th Avenue and 125th Street, the house...

wsvn.com

