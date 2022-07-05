ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pettis County, MO

Man linked to three Pettis County truck thefts & two burglaries awaits extradition to Florida for similar crimes

By Randy Mitchell
kjluradio.com
 4 days ago

A man accused of stealing multiple trucks is in custody following a police chase in Pettis County. The Pettis County Sheriff’s Department says Sedalia Police pursued a truck that was stolen from a Casey’s Sunday morning....

www.kjluradio.com

Community Policy