ONSLOW COUNTY — You may be surprised to hear that in several school districts across North Carolina, there are not clear policies on who can search a student and when. A NewsChannel 12 investigation found about 10% of our North Carolina school districts don’t regulate same sex searches, meaning a male administrator can search a female student and vice versa, while other districts who do have policies , often don’t have the adequate staffing to uphold them. Now, a state lawmaker wants to change that.

ONSLOW COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO