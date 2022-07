AKRON, Ohio — A 30-year-old man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in the driveway of a home in the Kenmore neighborhood, police say. Police say a person passing by the home on the 2200 block of Sixth Street saw the victim’s car parked on the street, riddled with bullet holes and its glass shattered. A relative of the victim arrived and then called police.

AKRON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO